On Monday, the Illinois Fifth District Appellate Court reversed the Vermilion County Circuit Court’s February 2022 and May 2022 decisions regarding Bresee Tower ownership.
The Vermilion County Circuit Court granted an order on Feb. 17, 2022 declaring the property abandoned. On May 26, 2022, the court granted the city of Danville the deed to Bresee Tower.
The Illinois Fifth District Appellate Court ruled Monday that the city’s claim against C.A. Collins Enterprises, LLC does not meet the requirements of state statutes for abandonment.
Effective immediately, C.A. Collins Enterprises, LLC has regained ownership of the building.
Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer said through a news release, “The city of Danville intends to continue pressing demolition claims due to the unsafe condition of the structure and ongoing ordinance violations that are not in alignment with the city’s maintenance code.”
Debris initially fell from Bresee Tower in February 2006. A protective covering was installed for pedestrians.
Bresee Tower, 2-4 N. Vermilion St., adjacent to the former Vermilion County Courthouse annex, was named to Landmarks Illinois’ annual “Ten Most Endangered Historic Places list” in 2012.
Local officials hoped state and national attention on the building would bring more interested developers to the table to restore the 12-story historic building.
“With its shining white terra cotta and 12-story height, The Bresee is an important landmark in Danville,” then said Jean Follett, interim executive director of Landmarks Illinois. “We want to help local officials’ efforts to market this important building for a viable use and renovation plan.”
“The sites named to the list are all exceptionally important,” Follett said 10 years ago. “By calling attention to them we hope to encourage solutions for their preservation.”
A market study performed on the building decades ago showed the building could support mixed residential, professional and retail uses.
The building, which had been sturdy structurally, suffered from deterioration on its outside. Estimates had been at $1 million to $1.5 million to renovate the outside terra cotta.
Bresee Tower, the tallest building in Danville, was designed by the noted Chicago architecture firm of Mundie and Jensen and was built in 1917 as the First National Bank.
The classical revival-style tower has been vacant since the owners forced business tenants out and closed the building in 2005.
Then owner Kentucky-based First Corbin Financial Corp. and its subsidiary Land Co. of Danville, said they were unable to finance a renovation. The company was willing to gift the building to a non-profit.
A Main Street lane closure has occurred since June 30, 2019, when debris fell onto Main Street from the tower.
At that time Chris and Jeri Collins were buying the building from Scottie Porter. No renovation plans proceeded, with Porter and the Collinses saying the city wouldn’t work with them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.