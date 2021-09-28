DANVILLE — About 5,000 to 6,000 parcels that had been excluded in the past in paying Vermilion County Airport Authority taxes will no longer be exempt.
Judge Nancy Fahey in Vermilion County Circuit Court on Tuesday granted a petition to reconnect parcels to be taxed by the airport authority.
On Aug. 17, 2021, a petition was filed by the Vermilion Regional Airport Authority for reconnection of parcels disconnected from airport taxation.
The airport authority sought an order from the Vermilion County Fifth Judicial Circuit of Illinois to provide an order for the taxation of parcels disconnected from airport taxation pursuant to a prior statute no longer applicable to said parcels.
The public hearing was Wednesday morning.
Affected property owners will be notified. Property owners currently paying the airport tax could see a reduction and pay a little less.
For a house valued at about $100,000, an owner would pay about $33 a year, airport officials said.
Those being taxed are 20 acres or less in the nine townships in the airport district: Pilot, Newell, Blount, Oakwood, Danville, Vance, Catlin, Georgetown and McKendree.
Airport authority attorney Jerry Davis said one new area to be taxed, for example, is Denvale West, which had been among big farm parcels in the past.
Davis said it was more than 70 years ago, starting in 1945, when properties were exempt from taxation. Townships left and 1,000s filed petitions with parcels more than 20 acres to also be disconnected, according to Davis.
There was a 1947 court order allowing the disconnections, he said. The Vermilion Regional Airport was completed and opened for business in 1948.
Since that time, larger parcels of land have been subdivided and commercially developed, he said.
"It's not a large tax," Davis said, adding too they weren't seeking to expand the airport authority area. "We're trying to tax on an equal basis."
Fahey commented that she'd never done one of these cases before, and she wanted to make sure property owners were publicly notified about this petition and hearing, and will again be notified about their taxes increasing.
A public notice on the hearing was published multiple times in the Commercial-News' legal notices.
The tax goes into effect immediately, with property owners initially paying partial taxes in the 2021 tax year.
"It cures a longstanding inequality... It's long overdue," said airport board chairman Jonathan Myers.
The airport is estimated to see about $150,000 to $175,000 a year in additional tax revenue from the newly taxed parcels.
Myers said the additional funding will assist the airport with matching funds for federal and state grant programs to make airport infrastructure improvements.
The airport will continue renovating structures and conduct more civic programs, he added.
Myers also said according to a report through the Illinois Department of Transportation, the airport has about a $10.5 million economic impact on the area.
This is a big impact, considering the airport's approximately half million in taxes it brings in, he said.
