DANVILLE — An order authorizing demolition of Bresee Tower was granted in Vermilion County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
The case status hearing had city representatives present, but no one representing Chris and Jeri Collins.
With the Collinses failing to appear Tuesday, Judge Mark Goodwin gave the city the right to demolish the building.
According to Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., the next steps are: review and finalize a request for proposal prepared by city consultants to receive demolition bids; enter into an intergovernmental agreement with Vermilion County for the demolition of the courthouse annex; receive and award demolition bids; and demolish the building.
Last month, Danville Corp. Counsel James Simon told the Danville City Council’s Public Services Committee that the Collins’ hadn’t filed a response to the city’s complaint on code violations, and to fix the building or it will be demolished.
Simon said in the default order, the city allowed C.A. Collins Enterprises 14 days to hire a professional to go through and analyze the building’s internal and external needed repairs, basement to roof, to prepare and file a report with the court. Then they could’ve advised what they wanted to do.
“If they fail to do that, then we have the authority to ask the court for permission to demolish the building, and file a lien on the property to collect the cost and in lieu thereof we could seek a what is called a demolition deed where the city gets ownership of the property,” Simon said.
In addition to the court order authorizing the city to start demolition, the city will seek authority to file a lien for the costs incurred and then seek a demolition deed when the building is down and lien filed.
There have been appeals granted in the past.
In April, the appellate court gave possession of the 12-story 1918 building back to the Collinses.
At that time, their attorney, Neal Smith with Robbins Schwartz of Lisle, stated on behalf of the couple, “We are extremely pleased with the decision of the appellate court restoring title to the Bresee Tower to C.A. Collins Enterprises. We look forward to working with the City of Danville and the community as we endeavor to preserve this historic property.”
