Vermilion County has three additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases – two individuals in their 80s, and one in their 50s.
None appear to be living in long-term care facilities, according to the Vermilion County Health Department.
There are 11 active cases, with 10 in home isolation and one who is hospitalized. Thirty-six people have been released from isolation and two have died.
There have been 49 positive coronavirus cases and 4,899 negative cases in Vermilion County.
In the county, 6.53 percent of the population has been tested for COVID-19. Across Illinois, 10.74 percent of the population has been tested, and across the U.S., 8.16 percent of the population has been tested, according to the health department.
Illinois saw 462 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday and 26 additional deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Also, Restore Illinois Phase 4 reopening guidelines have been released: https://dceocovid19resources.com/restore-illinois/restore-illinois-phase-4/.
Phase 4 allows indoor dining and other activities to resume in Illinois on Friday.
A partial summary:
ALL INDUSTRIES• All employees who can work from home should continue to do so
• Continue to wear face covering that covers nose and mouth, maintain social distance of 6 ft., and frequently wash hands
• Continue employee health screenings upon entry into the workplace and mid-shift screenings for employees with shifts >5 hours (virtual screening permitted)
• Follow guidelines on capacity limits and group sizes (to be continually reassessed throughout Phase 4)
DAY CAMPS• Capacity limit of no more than 50 percent of facility occupancy
• Group sizes of 15 participants, unless participants changing weekly
• Water-based activities permitted according to IDPH guidelines
• Continue to encourage outdoor activities as much as possible, especially for activities requiring physical exertion and/or exertion of voice
HEALTH AND FITNESS
• Capacity limit of no more than 50 percent occupancy
• Group fitness classes of up to 50 people with at least 6 ft. social distancing between individuals permitted; multiple groups permitted given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups
• Workout stations and equipment should be 6 ft. apart without barriers or 3 ft. apart with impermeable barriers in between
• For open gym spaces, have 1 employee per every 4,000 sq. ft. to monitor social distancing and sanitize equipment between use
• Sanitize equipment before and after each individual use and sanitize locker rooms and showers at least every hour
• Keep ancillary accommodations (e.g., saunas, hot tubs, steam rooms) closed, though childcare areas are permitted to reopen in line with DHFS childcare guidelines
• Members should wear face covering over their nose and mouth whenever not exercising
INDOOR/OUTDOOR RECREATION• Reopening select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks); indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed
• Indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50 percent of facility capacity
• Outdoor recreation allowing group sizes of up to 50, and permitting multiple groups given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups
• Activity stations should be spaced at least 6 ft. apart or limited in number to ensure social distancing
• Shared equipment should be disinfected before and after each use
• Clubhouses and other communal gathering places allowed to reopen
• Concessions permitted with restrictions
MANUFACTURING• In-person meetings of up to 50 people with social distancing permitted
MEETINGS AND SOCIAL EVENTS• Limit to 50 people or less with social distancing or 50 percent of overall facility capacity
• Multiple groups may meet in the same facility if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms
• Groups should be static for duration of meeting or event. If event includes multiple sessions, participants should remain in one room, and speakers/ presenters should rotate between rooms or be digitally displayed (e.g. projected, livestreamed) in multiple rooms
• Dance floors should remain closed
• Food service should follow Restaurant and Bar guidelines
MUSEUMS• Capacity limit of no more than 25 percent occupancy
• Guided tours should be limited to 50 or fewer people per group
• Hands-on exhibits and touch screens should be closed or modified to eliminate the hands-on component
• Audio tours are permitted, though equipment should be disinfected before and after individual use
• Museums should have plan to limit congregation via advance ticket sales and timed ticketing
• Concessions permitted with restrictions
OFFICES• Continue capacity limit of no more than 50 percent occupancy
• In-person meetings of up to 50 people with social distancing permitted
• Continue health screenings, though employers may screen office employees via in-person conversation or questionnaire once at their workstation, or using virtual method
RESTAURANTS AND BARS• Indoor dining and drinking now permitted for parties of up to 10 people
• Seated areas should be arranged so that tables allow for 6 ft. between parties; impermeable barriers may be installed between booths which are less than 6 ft. apart
• Standing areas (in restaurants or bars) should be limited to no more than 25 percent of standing area capacity
• Buffets and self-service food stations (e.g. hot and cold bars, bulk items, baked goods) should adhere to additional minimum guidelines
THEATERS AND PERFORMING ARTS• Seated theaters, cinemas and performing arts centers for ticketed events with seating available for all customers permitted; general admission shows and/or events with standing room only are not permitted at this time
• Indoor capacity limit of 50 people or less or 50 percent of space capacity (applies to each screening room); outdoor capacity limited to 20 percent of overall space capacity
• Patrons should wear face coverings over their nose and mouth, except while seated within a venue (exceptions can be made for people with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from safely wearing a face covering)
• Concessions permitted with restrictions
YOUTH AND RECREATIONAL SPORTS• Competitive gameplay and tournaments permitted
• Capacity limit of no more than 50 percent facility capacity, 20 percent seating capacity for spectators
• Group sizes limited to 50 participants total (including athletes, coaches, and referees); with multiple groups permitted during practice and competitive games given venues have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between group
• Concessions permitted with restrictions
RETAIL AND SERVICE COUNTER• Continue capacity limit of no more than 50 percent occupancy
• Mall food courts may reopen in line with Indoor Dining and Drinking guidelines
PERSONAL CARE• Continue capacity limit of no more than 50 percent occupancy
• If services require customer to remove his or her mask, employee must wear both a face mask and eye protection (e.g., face shield, protective glasses)
• No time restrictions on massage or other services
OUTDOOR SEATED SPECTATOR EVENTS• Outdoor spectator events only; indoor spectator events not permitted at this time
• Ticket events with seating available for all customers permitted; general admission shows and/or events with standing room only are not permitted at this time
• Maximum of 20 percent of seating capacity for spectators
• Concessions permitted with restrictions
