Vermilion County has three new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Vermilion County Health Department reported Monday.
The three new cases are two residents in their 30s and one resident in their 50s.
This increases Vermilion County’s total positive cases to 22.
The county also has seen one coronavirus disease-related death.
The health department has received 787 negative and 22 positive lab-testing results of Vermilion County residents.
One of the county’s 22 positive cases is hospitalized at this time, according to the health department. Nine have been released from isolation.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 2,341 new COVID-19 cases, including 46 additional deaths. Total Illinois cases now stand at 63,840, including 2,662 deaths.
