DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Health Department reported two new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Affected were one resident in his or her 70s, and one in his or her 20s.
That brings the county’s total number of positive cases to 371.
On Saturday, there were 13 negative test results reported, and two new positive cases (one in his or her 30s, and a teen).
At that point, the total number of negative tests was 20,661.
On Sunday, there were no negative test results reported, but there was one additional positive case (a resident in his or her 30s).
Also, one of the positive cases has taken a turn for the worse, and is now hospitalized, said Doug Toole, public health administrator.
In Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,381 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in eight confirmed deaths.
The latest reported fatalities bring the statewide death toll due to the virus to 8,179 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 250,961 confirmed coronavirus cases during the same period.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,975 tests of specimens for a total of 4,447,347 tests conducted in Illinois. That brings the seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests to 4.2%.
Heading into the Labor Day weekend, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci said Illinois and a half-dozen other states with increasing COVID-19 numbers are at risk for a surge in cases over the holiday.
As of late Sunday, 1,484 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in intensive care units and 137 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.