COVID-19 is making a comeback in Vermilion County.
Health officials have reported that the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the county’s COVID-19 transmission rate to “medium,” meaning that persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their second booster, if eligible.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has set the county’s case rate (rolling average over a seveon-day period) at 244/2 cases per 100,000 population, significantly higher than hwat the county had been running throughout most of the spring months.
There have been four diagnosed hospital admissions in the past week. The region currently lists 27% of intensive-care unit beds available.
No deaths have been recorded in recent weeks, leaving the county’s COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began in March of 2020 at 297.
The SHIELD Illinois team will continue to offer free COVID testing at the Vermilion County Health Department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. through at least the end of June.
The SHIELD team will offer free COVID testing at Danville Area Community College on two more Fridays in June — the 10th and the 24th — from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
There are currently no plans to offer SHIELD testing at DACC after June 24.
