DANVILLE — Vermilion County will update its plan to reduce the damages caused by severe weather such as tornadoes, snow and ice storms, thunderstorms, and floods, among other events.
The plan is called a Hazard Mitigation Plan and the process to update it will be funded through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
"The plan describes the natural and man-made hazard events that have impacted the county and identifies activities and projects to reduce the risk to residents, property, and infrastructure," said Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency Director Russell Rudd.
"By having an updated hazard mitigation plan, the county and participating jurisdictions will become eligible for federal funds to construct these projects,” he added.
The Vermilion County Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee will have its first meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 2nd floor, 201 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Planning Committee includes county, municipal, school and health care representatives, as well as technical partners and other stakeholders. Meetings of this committee will be conducted during the next year as working sessions so that any interested residents can attend and ask questions.
The purpose of these working sessions is to gather and discuss information that will be used to update the plan.
"This mitigation plan is different from our county’s emergency response plan because it focuses on ways to reduce and prevent damages before they occur," Rudd added.
