DANVILLE — With Illinois transitioning into Phase 4 of “Restore Illinois,” the Vermilion County Conservation District announces the following updates for Kennekuk County Park, Forest Glen County Preserve, Lake Vermilion, and Heron County Park.
• Shelter Reservations will resume at Kennekuk County Park and Forest Glen. All reservations must be for groups of fewer than 50 people.
• All CDC, IDPH, and Phase Four of Restore Illinois Guidelines must be followed while visiting the parks. No groups larger than 50 people at a time and maintain social distancing.
• The visitor centers at Kennekuk and Forest Glen will remain closed to the public but have a walk-up window for visitors. All education buildings, nature centers, and historic buildings will remain closed. The ranger station at Forest Glen will be closed with a walk-up window for campground registration.
• All parks will close promptly at 10 p.m.
• Select outhouses are open for use. At Forest Glen, the outhouses at Beech Grove, Audubon Barn, North Picnic Area, and the Pioneer Homestead Cabin will be open.
At Kennekuk, the outhouses at the Wheeler Nature Trail, Horseshoe Pond, Red Oak School, Middle Fork Canoe Access, Lake Mingo Boat Ramp, and Adrian’s Pond will open. The outhouse at the boat ramp at Lake Vermilion will also open.
Heron County Park’s outhouse will remain closed at this time.
The outhouses will be cleaned on a limited basis. People should bring hand sanitizer and/or wipes when visiting the parks and use the outhouses with appropriate precautions.
• The campgrounds at Forest Glen will continue to remain open. For full details, see Facebook or the website, www.VCCD.org.
• Fishing tournaments may continue to be scheduled for Lake Vermilion and Lake Mingo. For more details, see Facebook or the website.
• Park guidelines are subject to change if they are not followed or if new guidelines are issued by the state of Illinois. For questions, call Kennekuk, 442-1691, or Forest Glen, 662-2142.
MAPLE SYRUP
Forest Glen’s Maple Syrup is available for sale from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at both the Forest Glen and Kennekuk Visitor Center.
During the evenings and weekends, the syrup is available at the Forest Glen Ranger Station from 5-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Occasionally, the syrup will be sold at the Danville Farmer’s Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Customers can use credit/debit, or cash/check at a walk-up window at either park. The Forest Glen Maple Syrup sells for $15/pint or $30/quart.
For more information, call Forest Glen at 662-2142.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.