DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Museum at 116 N. Gilbert will reopen Tuesday, July 7, and follow its regular hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Some guidelines will be put in place.
Upon entering the Museum Center building, people will be required to wear masks and undergo a temperature check. Hand washing/sanitizing is encouraged before entering the building. There also will be sanitizer on both levels of the museum.
Patrons are asked to check themselves and members of their group for symptoms before arriving and to stay home if they are sick. A name and contact information will be required for each person visiting the museum in case contact tracing should be required. Social distancing from other groups visiting will be required within the facility.
Some of the museum’s hands-on activities have been removed or closed temporarily as required by the governor’s office and local public health officials.
The Fithian Home will remain closed at the present time.
For further information visit the museum’s website at: www.vermilioncountymuseum.org or call 442-2922 during regular hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.