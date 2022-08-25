After months of studying Vermilion County departments and compensation for county employees, the Vermilion County Board last week approved $5,000 bonuses for employees and pay raises.
Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn said they’re not allowed to officially call them bonuses, but they’re called “premium payments.”
The premium payments are costing the county about $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding of its total $14.7 million in ARPA funds.
There are about 350-400 county employees.
Elected officials, including county board members, didn’t receive bonuses or salary increases under these wage amendments.
County officials have said they wanted to assess salaries and competitiveness of county compensation for employees countywide. Elected officials’ salaries and increases already had been set.
According to a Combined Resolution and Budget Amendment approved by the county board, “the county desires to adjust the compensation of employees of the county to take into account their service to the county as well as current market conditions and comparable employment groups within county government statewide.”
“By using an approach of analyzing wages on a dollar per hour basis, the county has attempted to adjust the annual wage compensation of each employee group as appropriate and comparable with other like or comparable employment groups in government using varying increases from $3 an hour to $5 an hour or $6 an hour or such adjustment tool as was needed to accomplish such increase wages.”
The county also met with and negotiated increases for county employees with their respective collective bargaining units. The unions ratified the agreements for the new contract term of Dec. 1, 2022 to Nov. 30, 2025.
For each employee there also is a premium payment in recognition for service during COVID-19 and resulting challenging economic times. Such premium payment will be paid from ARPA funds under the direction of the finance committee through the board chairman. The $5,000 bonus is to be payable at the first available payroll cycle after ratification by the board for all employees in the listed groups and employees in the Fraternal Order of Police Corrections unit with increases below $5 an hour, and the IBEW units with increases below $5 an hour, who, despite the planned increases, are still a little lower than other employees in other wage categories, a separate $800 premium payment for the same reasons similarly from ARPA funds at the direction of the finance committee through the board chairman at the last payroll for county fiscal year 2021-2022.
The county has previously approved a wage increase and contract for the Detention Center and Laborer’s union at the July county board meeting and this action now concludes all union negotiations with each unit within the county.
The county board approves and ratifies the agreements and extends similar or same benefits to non-union employees in each department associated with the listed bargaining units.
The three-year labor contracts are with:
- General Teamster’s Local Union No. 26: $3/hour increase with 3.5 percent, 3 percent and 3 percent annual increases.
- Fraternal Order of Police — Correctional Sergeant’s unit: $5/hour increase and 3.5 percent, 3 percent, 3 percent annual increases.
- Fraternal Order of Police — Correctional Officer’s Unit: $3 and $5 an hour increases and 3.5 percent, 3 percent and 3 percent annual increases.
- Fraternal Order of Police Patrol — Deputies Unit: $6.67 an hour increase and 3.5 percent, 3 percent and 3 percent annual increases).
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #21 — Judicial Unit: $3 and $5 an hour increases and 3.25 percent, 3.125 percent and 3.125 percent annual increases.
- IBEW Local #21 — Nonjudicial unit: $3 an hour increase and 3.25 percent, 3.125 percent and 3.125 percent annual increases.
- The county also directs the economic wage benefits be extended to non-union employees within each department.
In other business, the county board approved:
- Amendments to the combined annual budget and appropriation ordinance for: $8,000 in increased fuel and supplies expenses for the state’s attorney’s office (this transferred money from travel and case expense line items), $15,124 for the sheriff’s department (transfer from law enforcement grant for overtime), $24,000 for the electronic monitoring fund for probation; and transferring $32,987 from donations and unspent funds for the animal control department due to taking care of animals in a pending court case and increase in cases overall causing an increase in expenses to house and maintain animals.
- Amending the Vermilion County Food Sanitation Ordinance. Minor changes were with the newly named Illinois Food Code from Illinois Food Sanitation Code; chronic violations definition was revised to extend to cover recurring repeat violations definition which was removed and replaced with recheck inspection definition; added pre-opening to address need for an inspection to be conducted prior to issuing a permit; the necessity of all food staff to have completed an approved food handler training and have obtained a certificate has been added; and added in a different section “the health department will not issue a new food establishment permit when applicant has failed to remit outstanding fines, recheck inspection fees or corrected ordered violations as issued by or owed to the health department or a local government agency or court, based upon a violation issued by the health department.”
- Butler and Oakwood township aggregate and seat coat road projects, $106,700 with Weber Trucking and $53,010 with Ribbe Trucking, respectively. Also approved, a $49,336 aggregate contract with Weber Trucking for Grant Township.
County board members also recently heard the county has been cleaning out tax books from the former county courthouse annex next to Bresee Tower.
