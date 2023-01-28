Thursday was the last day of filing for all candidates in the county for the April 4 consolidated election, but there still is a write-in period.
Any candidates wanting to file a Declaration to be a write-in candidate have until Thursday, Feb. 2 to file in the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office on the first floor at 201 N. Vermilion St.
Carrie Wilson, supervisor of elections with the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office, provided an updated list of county candidates for city/municipal and library and park districts seats. This list doesn’t include school district board candidates or those in the city of Danville.
- Village of Allerton: Marci Bailey – Trustee 2 year; Damon Ennis – Trustee 4 year; B. Sue McComas – Trustee 4 year; Shawn Miller – Trustee 4 year. Write-In Candidate: Susan Lee – Village of Allerton – Trustee.
- Village of Alvin: Jodie Boen – Trustee 4 year; Rita Roderick – Trustee 4 year; Brian J. Pettice – Trustee 2 year unexpired; Mike Cunningham – President 4 year.
- Village of Belgium: Larry D. Betout – Trustee 4 year; Michael Cummings – Trustee 4 year; Ralph R. Woods – Trustee 4 year.
- Village of Bismarck: Michael E. Brown – Village President 4 year; Sheila M. Switzer – Trustee 4 year; Kristopher Michael Kizer – Trustee 4 year; Tyler Lappin – Trustee 4 year.
- Village of Catlin: James I. Robinson Sr. – Mayor 4 year; Justin Bargo – Mayor 4 year; Kevin M. Kirk – Commissioner 4 year; Sue Ownbey – Commissioner 4 year; Wanda L. Schmit – Commissioner 4 year; Fred Rinehart – Commissioner 4 year; Jerry Cummings – Commissioner 4 year; James B. Ridge – Commissioner 4 year.
- Village of Fairmount: Robert M. Thompson – Trustee 4 year; Diana Cooper – Trustee 4 year; Emily Carey – Trustee 4 year; Amanda Everingham – Trustee 4 year; Caroline Darr – Trustee 2 year unexpired.
- Village of Fithian: Michael Hoshauer – Trustee 4 year; Michael Jones – Trustee 4 year; Jennifer McGuire – Trustee 4 year; Joel Wright – Trustee 4 year; James Wright – Trustee 4 year.
- Village of Henning: Stephen R. Vogel – Trustee 4 year; Rebecca Akins – Trustee 4 year; Jim A. Smith Jr. – Trustee 4 year.
- Village of Indianola: Ashley Shonk – Trustee 4 year; Heather Lamb – Trustee 4 year; Judy Gooch – Trustee 4 year; Lacee Darr – Trustee 2 year unexpired; Candace St. Pierre – Trustee 4 year running as Independent.
- Village of Muncie: Sara Bryan – Trustee 2 year; Nicole Powell – Trustee 4 year.
- Village of Oakwood: Robert A. Parr – Trustee 2 year unexpired; Matthew Trimmell – Trustee 4 year; Rick Boggess – Trustee 4 year; Lindsey Light – Trustee 4 year; Scott Alan Fegett – Trustee 4 year; Robert E. Wright – Mayor 2 year unexpired.
- Village of Potomac: Kyle Newnum – Trustee 4 year; Beth McCall – Trustee 4 year; Danielle Talbott – Trustee 4 year; Randy Cessna – Trustee 2 year.
- Village of Rankin: Roxane Hasting – Trustee 4 year; Vernon Lee Hofer – Trustee 4 year; Larry Palomo – Trustee 4 year; Alyssa Duncan – Trustee 4 year; Joy Langellier – Trustee 2 year unexpired.
- Village of Ridge Farm: Shawn Schendel – President 2 year unexpired; Sonna K. Rodgers – Trustee 4 year; Jake Romoser – Trustee 4 year; Laura Morgan – Trustee 4 year.
- Village of Rossville: Charles K. Cornell – Trustee 4 year; Phillip M. Black – Trustee 4 year; Justin Richison – Trustee 4 year; Bobbette Gammon – Trustee 2 year unexpired.
- Village of Sidell: Taylor Brown – Trustee 4 year; Dianna Puckett – Trustee 4 year; James Phebus – Trustee 4 year.
- Village of Tilton: Robert Finley – Trustee 4 year; Virgil Sheets – Trustee 4 year; Scott Mitchell – Trustee 4 year; Michael Weidenburner – Trustee 2 year unexpired.
- Village of Westville: Troy Strebin – Trustee 4 year; Robert “Porky” Sandlin –Trustee 4 year; Andrew Dugas –Trustee 4 year; Mary Ann Hughes –Trustee 4 year; Gary Delhaye – Trustee 4 year; Jeff Slavik –Trustee 4 year.
- City of Georgetown: Dennis R. Davidson – Alderperson D1 4 year; Lucas Seilhymer – Alderperson D2 4 year; Michael L. Scott – Alderperson D3 4 year; Nick Krabel – Alderperson D4 4 year.
- City of Hoopeston: Jeff Wise – Mayor 2 year; Stephen Eyrich – Alderperson D1 4 year; Rachelle Miller – Alderperson D2 4 year; Michael A. Ferrell – Alderperson D2 4 year; Jesse Gonzalez – Alderperson D3 2 year; Joseph R. Garrett – Alderperson D3 4 year; Robin L. Lawson –Alderperson D4 4 year.
- Rossville Park District: No Candidate.
- Catlin Public Library District – Kathy Nesbitt –Trustee 2 year unexpired; Margaret Brown – Trustee 4 year; Claudia Carter – Trustee 4 year.
- Elwood Library District: No Candidates.
- Hoopeston Public Library District: Debby Dixon – Trustee 6 year; Janet Crouch – Trustee 6 year; Linda Masengale – Trustee 6 year.
- Oakwood Public Library: Ruey Sandusky – Trustee 4 year.
- Potomac Public Library District: Marjorie Ashcraft –Trustee 6 year; Julie Downing – Trustee 6 year; Marlenia A. Rutan – Trustee 6 year.
- Sidell District Library: Janet Ford – Trustee 6 year; Donna R Young – Trustee 6 yr.
- Westville Public Library District: Tyrone J. O’Riley – Trustee 6 year; Joanna Gerrib – Trustee 6 year; Vance Township Library; Pamela J Holycross – Trustee 4 year; Sandra Kay Dowers – Trustee 4 year; Deborah Lee Cook –Trustee 4 year.
- Bismarck Community Fire Protection District: John T. Darby – Trustee 4 year; Timothy M. Heinrichs – Trustee 4 year.
- Bluegrass FPD: Mike Nelson – Trustee 6 year.
- Carroll Township FPD: Tracey Kistler – Trustee 6 year
- Homer FPD: Thomas L Wakefield – Trustee 6 year; Shannon D Patterson – Trustee 4 year partial – unexpired.
- Ridge Farm FPD: Ronald W. Todd – Trustee 4 year.
- Westville Area FPD: Amy Lynn Ellis – Trustee 4 year; Kaleb Allen Pierce – Trustee 2 year unexpired; Justin M Varvel – Trustee 2 year unexpired.
- Danville Area Community College: David W. Harby – Trustee 6 year; Maruti Seth – Trustee 6 year; Terry T. Hill – Trustee 6 year.
- Parkland No. 505: James L. Ayers – Trustee 6 year; Carolyn J. Ragsdale – Trustee 6 year; Dana Trimble – Trustee 6 year; Rhonda Littlefield – Trustee 6 year; James Voyles – Trustee 2 year unexpired.
