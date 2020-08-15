OAKWOOD – Oakwood Superintendent Larry Maynard said all the school districts in Vermilion County, including his own, have worked for months to come up with a safe plan to reopen their schools.
“We’re working against the biggest challenge we ever have faced educationally,” he said. “We’re on a journey, and I’ve watched the excellent work by the other districts.”
For the last two months a 15-member task force — comprised of employees including food service, transportation and special education — has been working on the latest draft of Oakwood’s reopening plan.
That plan, which gives Oakwood families a choice between a blended learning experience of in-person and remote learning or all-remote learning, was approved by the school board Wednesday night.
“Seventy-five percent of registered students wanted to be back in school, and because of the number of students being so high, that forced us into a hybrid blended schedule,” Maynard said.
“We surveyed the parents back in June,” he said. “It was early, but we needed a temperature on how people were feeling about sending their kids back to school.”
The plan the board adopted “is going to be a fluid, living document,” he said.
“It’s going to be revised and adapted as staff and students need it and as the state changes its guidelines,” Maynard said. “The task force is going to meet every two to three weeks. It’s not going to be sitting on a shelf.”
A number of factors were important in developing the plan.
“It depends on your community, the registration and how your staff is feeling,” he said.
“Our registration was encouraging,” Maynard said. “The size of the enrollment really impacts the decision making; registration really drives it.
“The majority of our families have been registering to return to the classroom,” he added. “Very few junior high families chose remote learning.
The district is fully prepared to switch to all-remote learning if need be. The district received CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money that allowed it to purchase Chromebooks for every student.
“It allowed us to become one-to-one quicker. We were two years away otherwise,” Maynard said about student access to technology.
Oakwood’s first day of school for students is Aug. 26, and Maynard is calling the process a “slow entry” because it has been a while since students and staff have been in a classroom.
“Yes, we’re excited to see everyone, but we have to make sure we’re providing a safe entry for staff and students,” he said.
Vermilion County superintendents met earlier this week at the Vermilion County Regional Office of Education where Melissa Rome from the Vermilion County Health Department talked to the administrators about COVID-19.
“We have to prepare for not if, but when,” Maynard said.
“It doesn’t mean we’re not taking this seriously,” he said of having students and staff return to the classroom. “It doesn’t have us so paralyzed with fear that we’re not going to try.”
Plans around the county
No two school districts in Vermilion County have the same reopening plans.
Bismarck-Henning
Bismarck-Henning students will attend in-person instruction five days a week. Families also may choose to participate in all-remote learning but must stay with that choice until the end of the quarter or until mid-term of the first semester if a high school student.
The school hours for elementary students will be 8:05 a.m. to 3:05 p.m., and for junior high students, 8:10 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. Students will attend class as normal as well as special programming, such as music, PE and library.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin High School students will attend in-person instruction five days a week with early dismissal. School hours will be 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Danville
All fifth through 12th grade Danville District 118 students will participate in all-remote learning. The students will receive a district-issued Chromebook and will follow a modified school day Monday through Friday. Students will receive at least two-and-a-half hours of synchronous (teachers and students online at the same time) learning each day. District 118 will use Google Classroom for all Grade 5-12 students as its learning platform.
Student hours for South View Upper Elementary (Grades 5-6) and North Ridge Middle School (Grades 7-8) are 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Staff hours are 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Student hours for Danville High School and Kenneth D. Bailey Academy are 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Staff hours are 7:25 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Kindergarten through fourth-grade students who choose blended learning will attend for three hours of in-person instruction during either a morning or an afternoon session Monday through Friday. Half of the students in a class will attend in-person in the morning, and the other half will attend class in-person in the afternoon. Morning session hours are 7:45-10:45 a.m. Afternoon session hours are 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Staff hours are 7:20 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.
In-person instruction will include English Language Arts (ELA), math and a brief daily physical education or music lesson.
In addition, kindergarten through fourth-grade students also will complete two hours of remote instruction at home that will include 30 minutes of physical education, 30 minutes of music, journaling, independent reading, math facts practice and any homework that needs to be completed from the in-person school day.
Once a month, elementary students will participate in an asynchronous day where all learning will be done remotely.
Pre-Kindergarten students who attend Southwest Elementary School will meet during either a morning or an afternoon session. Morning session hours are 8-10:40 a.m. Afternoon session hours are noon to 2:40 p.m. Staff hours are 7:20 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.
Pre-Kindergarten students who attend Edison Elementary School will meet during either a morning or an afternoon session. Morning session hours are 8-11 a.m. Afternoon session hours are noon to 3 p.m. Staff hours are 7:20 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
All Georgetown-Ridge Farm students will participate in home-based, all-remote learning for the first few weeks of the 2020-2021 school year. The district will track coronavirus data and reassess on Sept. 15 to determine whether students can return to in-person learning in classrooms on Sept. 21.
Hoopeston Area
The Hoopeston Area district provided families with the options of a blended learning experience of in-person and remote learning or all-remote learning.
Maple and John Greer elementary school students will attend in-person instruction five days a week with an early dismissal. School hours will be 8:20 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. Students also will be expected to complete one hour of remote learning daily.
Hoopeston Area Middle School and Hoopeston Area High School student will attend in-person instruction four days a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with an early dismissal. The school hours will be 8:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Students also will be expected to complete one hour of remote learning daily. Wednesdays will be an all-remote learning day.
Families also may choose to participate in all-remote learning. Lessons will be provided that mirror the in-person learning option.
Oakwood
The Oakwood district provided families with the options of a blended learning experience of in-person and remote learning or all-remote learning.
Students will be divided by last name into groups named according to the district’s school colors, purple and white.
Students with last names starting with letters A-L will be in the purple group. Purple group students will attend school in-person on Mondays and Thursdays and will work remotely on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Students with last names starting with letters M-Z will be in the white group. White group students will attend school in-person on Tuesdays and Fridays and will work remotely on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Learning hours will be 8 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. for Oakwood Grade School students, and 8 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. for junior high and high school students. Staff hours are 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Salt Fork
All Salt Fork students will attend in-person instruction five days a week starting Oct. 5. Starting on the first day of school for students on Thursday, Aug. 20, all Salt Fork schools will follow a blended day schedule through Oct. 2 due to the lack of air conditioning in the schools. Families also were given an all-remote learning option.
North Elementary and South Elementary students will attend four hours of in-person instruction five days a week from 8:05 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. Students will go home to complete one hour of remote activities in PE and music.
Junior high and high school students will attend three hours and 45 minutes of instruction five days a week from 8:15 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Students will go home to complete one hour and 15 minutes of remote activities split among their classes.
Pre-Kindergarten will attend two hours of in-person instruction five days a week. Morning sections will attend from 8:05-10:05 a.m., and afternoon sections will attend from 10:35 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. Pre-kindergarteners will go home to complete 30 minutes of remote activities.
Starting Oct. 5, the district will transition to an early dismissal schedule five days a week for the remainder of the fall semester. The school hours will be North Elementary and South Elementary, 8:05 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.; junior high and high school, 8:15 a.m. to 2:05 p.m.; and pre-Kindergarten morning sections, 8:05-10:35 a.m., and afternoon sections, 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Remote students will be held to the same standards as in-person students when it comes to grades and whether they successfully pass a course or are promoted to the next grade level. At the elementary schools, one teacher at each grade level will be assigned to teach remote learning students full-time for that grade level.
Westville
The Westville district provided families with the options of in-person instruction or all-remote learning. In-person instruction will be five days a week with an early dismissal.
Judith Giacoma Elementary students will be allowed in the building starting at 8 a.m. Breakfast will be served and available in classrooms before 8:45 a.m. School starts at 9 a.m. Dismissal for walkers will be at 1:15 p.m., car rider dismissal will be at 1:30 p.m. and bus rider dismissal will be at 1:45 p.m.
Westville Junior High School students will be allowed in the building starting at 7:45 a.m. Breakfast will be served and available in classrooms before 8:20 a.m. School starts at 8:30 a.m. Dismissal for walkers and car riders will be at 1:01 p.m., and dismissal for bus riders will be at 1:10 p.m.
Westville High School students will be allowed in the building starting at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served and available in classrooms before 7:50 a.m. School starts at 8 a.m. Dismissal for bus riders will be at 12:58 p.m., and dismissal for walkers and car riders will be at 1:08 p.m.
