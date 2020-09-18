Many voters on Thursday received a letter from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office reminding voters to apply for their vote-by-mail ballots.
Vermilion County Clerk Chief Deputy Lindsay Light reminds voters that there are also still options for voters who want to vote in person.
In-person early voting will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 in the clerk’s office. Early voting also starts then for Danville residents at the Danville Election Commission office. Both are located in the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
“Voters can come in and cast their ballot as early as next Thursday just because they want to. They don’t have to state a reason,” Light said. “Many voters choose to vote early because they’re not sure where they will be, what they will be doing, or what might sidetrack them on Election Day.”
Early voting is also a great option for voters who wish to vote in person but are worried about the crowds on Election Day.
For the office’s early voting hours, visit www.vercounty.org. Saturday hours start Sept. 26.
Light also reminds voters that polling places will be open on Election Day, Nov. 3, as normal.
“Extra precautions are being taken to make sure the workers and the voters feel safe, but polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, as they always have,” Light said. “We have the best, most loyal judges in the state. Our judges are ready and polling places will be fully-staffed.”
Voters could see additional mailings from the Illinois Secretary of State leading up to Election Day, as per statute. Another mailing is scheduled to go out on or around Oct. 15 for voters who haven’t requested a vote by mail ballot or haven’t voted early.
If anyone has questions about voting in the election or about their vote-by-mail application, they are encouraged to contact the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office at (217) 554-1900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.