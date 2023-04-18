A subcommittee is being formed through the Vermilion County Board to address wind and solar farm issues.
The Wind Farm/Solar Fam subcommittee is proposed to consist of: Chairman Steve Fourez, Vermilion County Highway Engineer Adrian Greenwell, Russ Rudd with the Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency, Harold Puzey, Chris Crawford and Curt Elmore.
The county board will act on these and other appointments at the board’s 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 meeting at the county administration building, 201 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
The county board also will act on collection of delinquent taxes, and it will receive a financial and American Rescue Plan Act update. More and more requests are coming through the county, such as the sheriff’s and highway departments and for building items, prior to any community disbursements on ARPA funds.
The board also will act on: a $12,000 budget amendment for the circuit clerk’s office for data integration, with the amount being reimbursed by the state; $40,000 salary/personnel budget amendment for a coroner’s office position, and $35,000 budget amendment for special circumstances in the coroner’s office.
According to county board agenda paperwork, the deputy coroner resigned in Coroner Jane McFadden’s office. She’s requesting additional funds to add an additional position due to the resignation and “the need to respond to additional service calls which have increased over time.”
The $40,000 would be added to the $81,179 budgeted in salary-personnel for the coroner’s office.
A request for amendment memo reads, “A full-time deputy coroner position is needed in the coroner’s office. This person would be a salaried employee who would be a rotating shift worker who would also be responsible for transporting decedents to autopsy, along with the present staff. On many occasions, there have been multiple decedents at a scene requiring two deputies to transport. This office is 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year operation and has been understaffed for many years. Recently, it has reached a critical issue requiring the staffing to a three-person office. The coroner is responsible for thoroughly investigating all deaths that are reported to her office and this will ensure that this is being accomplished expeditiously.”
The other additional $35,000 would be to purchase a vehicle for the coroner’s office. The cost is due to the need caused by the deputy coroner resignation and the consequent loss of that person’s vehicle, the resolution states.
The office still has one Chevrolet Suburban used as a transport vehicle. The deputy who resigned had used his Suburban to also transport.
According to McFadden, on many scenes, they’ve encountered multiple decedents and the need for another vehicle is essential to the office’s operation.
The board also will act on low bids on township motor fuel tax projects for bituminous materials, seal coat and calcium chloride; in addition to $573,505 for cape seal east of Rossville by A.C. Pavement Striping Co.; assisting Pilot Township with the placement of rip rap protection at five structures in the township for $13,500, and $85,000 for design engineering for replacement of a bridge on Royal Road, 2250N, .75 miles east of the Vermilion and Champaign county line.
