All 27 Vermilion County Board members’ seats are up for election on Nov. 8 due to the census and redistricting. Some board members changed districts.
The Commercial-News sent election questions to the contested candidates. Only a handful of answers were returned.
Contested races in the Nov. 8 election include in County Board districts 2, 4, 6 and 7.
Voters are limited to three votes in each district.
Those seeking election:
- District 1: Incumbent Republican Larry Baughn Jr., Republican Todd Johnson and Incumbent Republican Joel L. Bird.
- District 2: Incumbent Republicans Steve Miller, Kevin Green and Daniel G. Wright; and Democrat Gordon D. Stewart.
Stewart said, “I would love to serve our community as a county board member. I feel I bring seasoned and successful qualifications to the table.” He said Vermilion County is shrinking into poverty. Population growth is -10.5% (2010-2021) and poverty rate of +20%.
“I would really prefer to be wrong, but some things you can’t ignore,” Stewart said. “If I’m right, then we have a lot of work to do to turn these numbers around. It’s fourth and goal on the one-yard line, time to dig in our heals and get mad dog mean, and one big effort for our county. For more information on me please visit at gordondstewart.com.”
- District 3: Incumbent Republican Joe Eakle, Republican Britny A. Hoag and Incumbent Republican Shelley McLain.
- District 4: Republicans Timothy A. McFadden, Incumbent Republicans Robert Mitch Weaver and Marla Mackiewicz; and Democrats Sandra L. Lawlyes and Germaine Light.
McFadden is a lieutenant with the Danville Fire Department. He’s the current vice president of the Westville School Board. He said he decided to seek office because, “I have been in public service for 30 years. As a lifelong resident of southern Vermilion County, I feel a strong calling to continue that service by representing District 4 and ensuring that their rights are protected, and that their values are represented.”
He said the most important issues concerning the office are, “As federal and state governments continue to chip away at our freedoms, we must continue to fight for local control to protect our constitutional rights. It is also important to properly support and fund our law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of our community.”
Lawlyes is a partner with Lawlyes Law Firm, Westville. She’s running because, “The county board needs representatives who will not be a rubber stamp. There is currently a $14 million dollar slush fund that is being controlled by the current chairman, without review by anyone. We have one party in control of the elected offices and the corresponding budgets for those offices that is not being questioned or held to account. We also have county board members who don’t attend meetings but are being paid anyway.”
She said the most important issues concerning this office are, “The transparency of the current county board is non-existent. With the advent of electronic media, the public used to have access to board meetings via recordings that were posted immediately. Now, if the public Zooms the meetings, they are inaudible nonsense because of an antiquated audio system, and the public does not have access to the documents that have been approved by committees and will be voted on at the general board meetings. I will attend every meeting and be answerable to my constituents.”
Light, who is retired, is running because, “The working people in Vermilion County need representation on the county board. I want to be their voice, to make sure they fairly receive the services for which the taxpayers paid, and to conserve and improve those services where possible.” The most important issues concerning this office: “violence and crime; poverty; low number of businesses and job availability; limited job training opportunities for workers; abandoned and neglected buildings; preservation of historical buildings; and pollution, including coal ash and erosion of riverbanks near coal ash ponds.
- District 5: Incumbent Republican Crisi Walls, Republican William “Billy” Ryan and Republican Phillip G. Jackson.
- District 6: Incumbent Republicans Mark A. Steinbaugh and Tom Morse; and Republican Gregory Shepard; and Democrat Shanae C. Dowell.
Dowell is retired from 12 years in banking and 18 years as a finance manager. She’s co-pastored alongside her husband for more than 45 years. She previously ran for this office four years ago and lost. “I decided to run for this office again, asked by several community members, to help make a difference in our community, and to make a change so that things would not stay the same, ran by the same few people year, after year. Everyone wants to have their voice heard for matters concerning their community. All people make a difference not just some people is my motto. Again, one of the most important issues concerning this office is representation for all people, not just a select few. I believe that all opinions and input matter, if it not addressed how will it ever be changed for the better.”
Shepard works at Double S Liquid Feed Service Inc. He’s served on the Danville Public Building Commission. He ran because “being involved locally is essential.” The most important county board issues are, “continuing the pursuit of a strong and viable Vermilion County.”
- District 7: Incumbent Republican Craig Golden, Republican Christine (Chris) LaMar, Republican Robert McIntire; and Democrats Terry W. Lake Gregory M. Thatcher and Errol W. Britt Jr.
LaMar is self-employed with her own cleaning business. “My decision to run for county board came when I was made aware that there was a need in my district. I knew this would be a great opportunity to get involved in my local government. I feel that ‘We The People’ need to take a more active role in our local government if we want change. It starts at the local level.” Important issues: “Interested in making sure county funds are well spent and county services are efficiently delivered. Keeping local law enforcement strong and addressing any issues that may arise for constituents in my district and the county.”
McIntire is an attorney who has held positions as assistant state’s attorney and public defender in several central Illinois counties. He served more than 20 years as Vermilion County Public Defender and is now in private practice. He said he’s running for office because, “I felt my experience with county government could be useful to the board and to my constituents.” The most important issues are, “The county board administers a multi-million-dollar budget. Many expenditures are state-mandated. For those that are not, it’s important to adequately fund needed services such as law enforcement and also important to see each dollar is spent wisely.”
- District 8: Incumbent Republican Jerry Hawker; and Incumbent Democrats Robert Boyd and Phearn M. Butler.
- District 9: Incumbent Dem
ocrats Nancy O’Kane, Becky Stark and Bruce Stark.
