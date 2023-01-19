The Vermilion County Board’s Health and Education Committee will consider on Thursday approving a resolution against the countywide sales tax referendum being presented to voters in April.
The resolution is called “Refusing Optional Increased Sales Tax Option for School Districts.”
It states: “Whereas, the Vermilion County Health Committee has reviewed the information concerning the possibility of an increased sales tax to be used for school districts for building school facilities; and Whereas, such increased sales tax is unnecessary given the already healthy tax and revenue resources for each school district and can only be imposed upon a vote by referendum in the county; and Whereas, the increased sales tax would be counterproductive to sales already within the county and in fact in some areas would increase the sales tax to levels higher than almost anywhere in the state as the county rate is now 6.5% and the City of Danville is at a total of 9.25% currently when the City of Danville and county rates are totaled, and other municipalities total rates vary somewhat below that from a total of 6.5% to 9%.”
“Be it therefore ordained that the Vermilion County (board) encourages voters to vote no to any referendum for increased sales tax for school districts at this time based upon a lack of need and the healthy tax and revenue rates already in place.”
The referendum question on the ballot will read: Shall a retailers’ occupation tax and a service occupation tax (commonly referred to as “Sales Tax”) be imposed in Vermilion County at a rate of one (1) percent to be used exclusively for school facility purposes, school resource officers, and mental health professionals?
After a county board committee vote, it would go to the full county board for a vote.
Chairman of the committee is Jerry Hawker.
The committee meets at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Vermilion County Health and Education Building, 200 S. College St., Danville.
