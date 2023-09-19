The Vermilion County Board on Tuesday will consider additional committee changes.
The board meets at 6 p.m. at the county administration building at 201 N. Vermilion St.
As presented by board members Kevin Green and Nancy O’Kane, the first change would separate the finance and personnel committee into two committees to have a personnel committee dedicate the time needed to oversee human resource functions and personnel-related matters, and a finance committee to mitigate potential conflicts of interest.
The board has been dealing with member issues lately. Vermilion County Board member Jerry Hawker is facing harassment allegations from another female county employee. Hawker had been removed from the Health and Education Committee.
There also were financial conflict of interest concerns with county board member Steve Miller, an attorney, on committees, and some board members wanted re-institution of a standalone personnel committee. Miller had removed himself from American Rescue Plan Act fund discussions, such as where he had a conflict of interest in being Sidell’s village attorney.
Other rules of order proposed changes: no county board member, except the chairman, shall serve on more than three standing committees; and Committee on Committee appointment recommendations shall be forwarded to the chairman who shall then present his nominations to the full board. The chairman’s nominations need to be approved by two-thirds of members present at a meeting at which a quorum is present.
County Board Chairman Larry Baughn could not be reached for comment after several attempts were made by the Commercial-News.
The county board Tuesday also will act on: an ARPA request from the supervisor of assessments for new flight and change finder; budget amendments including for the mental health fund, technology, health insurance and court document storage; and drainage work on Old Ottawa Road.
In other personnel and appointments, Bill Donahue has stepped down as risk manager for the county; and among new appointments the county board will consider approving is Suzanne Monyok to the Danville Sanitary District board to replace Melvin Myers. The remaining term is Sept. 2023 to May 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.