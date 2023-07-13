The Vermilion County Board Tuesday night approved initial funding to start a local Recovery Oriented System of Care (ROSC) to combat drug overdose deaths.
ROSC involves people in recovery, law enforcement, probation, education, service providers and the community getting people on the road to recovery, and maintaining that recovery through programs and services, according to Vermilion County Mental Health 708 Board Executive Director Jim Russell.
A ROSC council is proposed to be created locally with a full-time coordinator out of Russell’s office. Russell requested $75,000 from the county and $25,000 from the city of Danville to start the program.
Step Recovery Center had applied for a state grant but was told there were technical issues with their application. So, Russell said his office is asking for local funding to get the ROSC council started, then a grant will be applied for again. The reimbursable grant would be through the Illinois Department of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery.
The coordinator will pull together information on local services, support groups and faith-based programs and try to coordinate and communicate with all those providers to provide more services for people in need.
This is something that impacts every community in the country; it’s not just a Danville and Vermilion County problem, Russell said.
The county is using opioid settlement money for its ROSC council funding.
The city and county funding also would go to a comprehensive survey of needs and available services, to start working to pull people together, getting communication open and do what they can to help people who are trying to get their lives back, Russell said.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city funding portion will be brought to the city council’s Public Services Committee at the end of this month for consideration.
The Vermilion County Board also approved another $3,668 funding amendment for the Mental Health 708 Board for mental health first aid trainings.
In other business, the county board approved: $15,000 and $20,000 amendments to the budget for the animal shelter, supplies/drugs/nursing and special circumstances line items respectively, due to an animal cruelty case; $7,061 amendment from state funding for the Regional Office of Education for additional stipends to county employees; and a $125,600 salary for Vermilion County Engineer Adrian Greenwell.
The board also approved appointments of: Cristin O’Shaughnessy to take Doug Staske’s (term expired) place on the Vermilion County Conservation District Board; Tim Tutton to take Gary Miller’s seat (resignation) and Vic McFadden to take Lindsey Van Fleet’s seat (resignation) on the Vermilion County Housing Authority Board; and George Camarata to take Jonathan Myers’ seat (resignation) on the Vermilion County Regional Airport Authority Board.
The county board’s transportation committee also Tuesday discussed the condition of Hungry Hollow Road and what can be done to make improvements. Danville Township has jurisdiction of the road, according to Greenwell. The committee also discussed the county highway department has limited space on its property and at times needs more property for additional material storage.
