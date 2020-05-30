DANVILLE — An ordinance allowing for electronic attendance of aldermen at city meetings in certain cases, when meetings return to normal, is on Danville City Council’s Tuesday agenda.
According to the ordinance, the Open Meetings Act was amended in 2007 to define a meeting as “any gathering, whether in person or by video or audio conference, telephone call, electronic means (such as, without limitation, electronic mail, electronic chat and instant messaging) or other means of comtemporaneous interactive communication, of a majority of a quorum of the members of a public body held for the purpose of discussing public business,” and it permitted attendance of public body members at public meetings by a means other than physical presence.
To permit this alternative attendance, the city must adopt rules that conform to the Open Meetings Act requirements.
The electronic attendance rules apply to any city committees, boards and commissions.
As part of the process, aldermen would be required to fill out a form as an electronic attendance request stating a reason for the request, such as a family or other emergency, personal illness or disability or employment purposes or business of the public body.
City officials also would provide the location where they would be and the phone number they are reachable at.
A physical quorum must be present, as another prerequisite to the request, and the council votes to approve the electronic attendance.
In addition, the alderman needs to notify the city clerk at least six hours before the meeting, unless impractical, so necessary communications equipment can be arranged.
Also next week, the council will act on:
— Approving a $131,335 contract for crack sealing roadways with Freehill Asphalt Inc. on sections of Bowman, Fairchild, Winter, Liberty, Park Haven, Poland Road, Maple, Martin, Lincolnshire, Logan, Pries, Forrest and also public works south parking lot. Motor fuel tax funds will be used to pay for the work.
— Approving a $312,809 contract with Beniach Construction Co. for concrete pavement patching and asphalt materials $307,000 and $317,500 contracts with Open Road Asphalt Co. and Cross Construction, respectively. The work is being paid with MFT funds.
— Approving application and acceptance of $119,870 in U.S. Department of Justice JAG (Justice Assistance Grant) coronavirus emergency supplemental funding for the police department. The funding will be used over two years for equipment including computers, servers, storage for remote access; disinfectant equipment; personal protective equipment; and also overtime officer hours for special enforcement periods to mitigate the release of prisoners prematurely back into the community due to COVID-19.
— Purchasing a mobile command vehicle for the fire department. Costs: $33,144 for the 2020 Ford F-150 truck from Courtesy Ford, $2,612 for the emergency lights from Rahn Equipment Co. and $2,095 for the Leer fiberglass truck topper from Fagen Auto.
— Authorizing a contract with Comcast for dedicated fiber internet connection and fiber ethernet network services. Monthly costs for various city buildings is $5,404, and also $308.95 per building for city hall and the public works facility for a total of $6,021.90 monthly.
The Danville City Council meeting will be via teleconference at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone may listen to the Danville City Council meeting via YouTube live audio streaming services. The link is provided on the City of Danville website’s home page at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. Public comments are read during audience comments per city council rules and time limits.
