DANVILLE — The City of Danville is eligible to receive about $1.36 million in funding reimbursement through the Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency (CURE) Support Program.
Officials still are planning how to use that money.
The Danville City Council will meet via teleconference Tuesday night and consider approving an ordinance pertaining to participating in the program and receiving the funding.
"We haven’t fully determined everything that we will do with CURE funding, however, it must be used to address issues that arose due to the coronavirus," according to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
A few areas the funds can be used for:
— Reimbursement of salaries for employees who spent 50 percent or more of their time addressing COVID-19 issues in any pay period since the start of the pandemic.
— Laptops, iPads and other electronic devices used to teleconference or allow social distancing. The city's recent purchase of laptops and iPads would be reimbursed through this fund.
— Reimbursement for and purchase of personal protective equipment supplies.
The Local CURE Program funding comes through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and is funded from financial assistance Illinois received through the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Coronavirus Relief Fund authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Also Tuesday, aldermen are expected to discuss the need for committee meetings and whether city council and committee meetings will continue through teleconference or return to in-person again.
In other business next week, the council will consider:
— Accepting a $363,375 Assistance to Firefighters Grant and authorizing amendment of the fiscal year 2020-2021 fire division budget. The grant is for purchasing Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) for firefighter use while handling firefighting emergencies. There is no city funding match.
According to Fire Chief Don McMasters, the grant money will pay for 45 new SCBA and several other pieces of equipment to go with it, all SCBA related.
Aldermen also are expected to hear about a SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant.
— Amending Chapter 115 of city code pertaining to transient merchants, itinerant vendors, ice cream trucks, mobile food trucks and solicitors. Aldermen recently amended it to include food trucks. It would further be amended to update the definition of an ice cream truck to include snow cones and shaved ice, update license applications language and include food truck insurance requirements.
— Approving the appointment of OJ Harrison to the David S. Palmer Arena Board, and reappointment of City Clerk Lisa Monson to the Police Pension Board. Harrison is an assistant vice president with Old National Bank and also Schlarman's head girls' basketball coach.
Williams says about Harrison "he has a lot of athletic experience, having played basketball through the collegiate level, has planned events, and has excellent financial prowess, all of which would be a great help to the arena."
Anyone can listen to the meeting via YouTube live audio streaming services. The link for live audio streaming will be on the city's website at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org by 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Public comments will be read during audience comments per city council rules and time limits.
