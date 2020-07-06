DANVILLE — For the first time in more than three months, the Danville City Council will meet in person, instead of by teleconference due to the coronavirus, for its Tuesday meeting.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. July 7 at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
Agenda items include acceptance of the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority Grant and amending the fiscal year 2020-2021 police department budget and also accepting an Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board Camera Grant, and amending the police department budget, for the purchase of new police car video cameras and body cameras.
The council also will consider authorizing a $10,000 contribution to the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers and amending the general city budget, to assist the independent organization with reward money for criminal tips. The funds would come from the city’s general fund reserves.
In addition Tuesday, the council will consider:
• Approving a $22,620 contract with RCP Shelters, Inc. of Stuart, Fla., for a steel open-air picnic shelter as part of the Ellsworth Park redevelopment project.
• Authorizing collective bargaining agreements with Police Benevolent & Protective Association Unit 11 for police command officers and with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 538 for inspectors.
• Authorizing Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. to sell lots.
Williams had told aldermen the city was looking to sell around 30-40 lots. The city would no longer have to mow them.
According to Danville Program Compliance Coordinator Tracy Craft “from most of them that I have talked to, is that they want a bigger yard. Some have interest if the lot is big enough to build a house, or have purchased other properties in the same area and needed ours to finish.”
• Authorizing a budget amendment for the Community Development Block Grant fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.