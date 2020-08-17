DANVILLE — In addition to the public hearing on the casino and Danville Development LLC presentation, the Danville City Council tonight will act on some other properties, a police grant and the city’s overlay program.
Aldermen will consider accepting transfer of part of 210 Walnut St. from Aaron R. Troglia for a downtown project; and authorizing the purchase of 515 Harmon St. for $850 from the Vermilion County Trustee for the Williams Street realignment project.
The council also will consider approving a $667,891 contract with Cross Construction Inc. for the city’s 2020 overlay program.
The city is paying for the work with motor fuel tax funding. Portions of streets to be addressed include Bowman and Cleveland avenues, E 1900 North Road and Orchard Street.
Also tonight, the city council will consider approving:
— Submission of an application for the 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG). The total amount being applied for is $36,101, with the city portion $20,217 and the Vermilion County portion $15,884.
The Danville Police Department will use the funds to pay for overtime costs for “focused patrols in high crime areas where gang violence and gun violence have historically been known to occur,” according to the resolution.
A description of the strategies to be used for the overtime and supplemental patrols: “The patrols also will be in concert with other local and state partners such as the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group lead by the Illinois State Police in different instances. Our community is seeing a spike in handgun crimes and violent crimes in low-income neighborhoods during the summer months. The patrols will also focus on crime prevention and education. This money will provide the extra patrols to insure that community policing can take place.”
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department also will use the grant funding for “overtime as well as to place extra deputies on the street to combat violent crime, gun crimes and drug offenses and to work in concert with other agencies supporting this mission. High-risk search warrant execution and dangerous drug undercover operations will be supported by both agencies utilizing these funds. Both agencies, along with state and federal agencies’ help, will concentrate on reducing gun violence, drug activity (especially heroin and methamphetamine) and gang crime in our entire county.”
— A semi-final subdivision plat and final subdivision plat for GMX Danville subdivision, three separate parcels for a third development in front of Meijer. The site plan proposes a 4,300-square-foot building.
— A rezoning request for 1022 N. Michigan Ave. from I-2 light industrial to R-2 residential-medium density zoning. The long-time residence has been rented, but is proposed to be sold and continue as a residence.
The 6 p.m. Aug. 18 city council meeting will be in person at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St. However, due to the social distancing requirements, only 50 people can be in council chambers. Only the first 12 audience members who arrive will be able to be physically present. Those unable to be present or who wish to stay home for safety reasons may listen to the meeting via YouTube live audio streaming services, with the link provided on the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org. Due to capacity limitations, public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org by 4:30 p.m. today.
