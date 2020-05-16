DANVILLE — The Danville City Council next week will consider approving an intergovernmental agreement with the Danville Sanitary District to increase sewer capacity for future Lynch Road development.
City Engineer Sam Cole earlier this year said the city and sanitary district will split the estimated $1.2 million cost to increase the 12-inch sanitary sewer line to an 18-inch line to serve the Eastgate area.
The sanitary sewer capacity issues in that area limited sites for the proposed casino north of the Interstate 74 and Lynch Road intersection.
The resolution states the agreement is for replacement and rehabilitation of an existing section of the Allied sanitary sewer line owned and maintained by the sanitary district. The city wants to encourage the continued commercial and industrial development in the area between the interstate to Main Street, U.S. 136; Brewer Road to the west and Illinois state line to the east — commonly known as Eastgate Industrial Park.
“The district shall design and construct the capacity upgrade of the 12-inch section of what is known as the ‘Allied Sanitary Sewer Line’ from Brewer Road westerly to the district’s Lick Creek interceptor...,” the resolution reads.
The city would pay, upon completion of the project, costs of engineering for design and construction, including project management and construction.
Also Tuesday, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. has a proclamation for 2020 Graduate Recognition Month.
In other business, the council will consider:
— Purchasing property of a dedication of right of way and temporary construction easement at 1301 N. Jackson for $500 from Kent and Joan Janesky for the Jackson and Voorhees streets intersection alignment.
— Authorizing application for the Rebuild Illinois fast-track public infrastructure grant through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, authorizing budget amendment for the Rebuild Illinois funds and authorizing submittal of application for public transportation capital assistance grant under the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Fast-track eligible projects city officials have identified: realignment of the Jackson/Voorhees intersection, reconstruction of Ferndale Avenue from Liberty Lane to Poland Road, 2020 sewer lining, and Denvale West and Lake Ridge pump station replacements.
— Amending the wage administration chart to reflect 2 percent non-union city employee wage increases, except for the fire chief, city comptroller and planner 1 positions, wage for fiscal year 2020-2021; in addition to eliminating the technical services and evidence manager position; and the positions of Program Compliance Coordinator and GIS Coordinator receiving a wage increase of $5,000.
— Authorizing the disposal of 13 police vehicles dating back to 2003. The city will seek bids.
— Authorizing budget amendments in health insurance for the police division due to a grievance negotiation resulting is $30,000 coming out of the city’s general fund reserves to reimburse active police officers for out-of-pocket health insurance differences between 2017 and 2018; and in the fire division to repair the communication system at a cost of $7,500 which also comes from the city’s general fund reserve.
— Authorizing application for Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) for COVID-19 personal protective equipment.
The Danville City Council meeting will be via teleconference, and not in person at city hall, at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone may listen to the Danville City Council meeting via YouTube live audio streaming services. The link is provided on the City of Danville website’s home page at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. Public comments are read during audience comments per city council rules and time limits.
