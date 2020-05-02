DANVILLE — The Danville City Council next week will act on emergency coronavirus funds to help businesses and also residents such as with home and vehicle payments, and in other business purchasing police vehicles.
The council will meet next week for the third time via teleconference due to COVID-19.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Public input and live meeting audio streaming for the May 5 meeting will be provided on the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org. Anyone can listen to the meeting via YouTube live audio streaming services. Public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. The public comments will be read during audience comments per city council rules and time limits.
The audio recording will be posted on the city’s website following the meeting.
Items on the agenda include:
— Amending the Community Development Block Grant annual action plan for program year 2019 to include CDBG coronavirus funding the city received of $593,099 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Funding is proposed to be used for: $373,099 for small business support grants, $200,000 for rent, mortgage and vehicle payment assistance for low-to-moderate income persons and $20,000 for city administration costs.
— Purchasing a minimum of three equipped police vehicles for a total amount not to exceed $150,000. Funding comes from the city’s capital improvements fund. According to the resolution, the city was to purchase vehicles through the state bid from Morrow Brothers Ford, southwest of Springfield in Greenfield; however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production of the 2020 police vehicles has been suspended. “The availability coupled by demand and previous back order may delay vehicle production until after 2021. Any available squad cars may have to come from the used market for an opportunity to purchase,” the resolution further states. All vehicle purchases require mayor and city comptroller approval.
— Amending the resolution awarding contract for construction of 2020 sidewalk improvements and amending fiscal year 2020-2021 budget for infrastructure development fund for funding to pay for the entire project.
— Amending fiscal year 2020-2021 budget for infrastructure development fund and awarding a $599,242 contract to Midwest Asphalt Co. for the Edwards Street rehabilitation. The street, curb and gutter, and sidewalk work on Edwards Street is between Main and Cleveland streets.
— Amending Chapter 77 of city code pertaining to traffic schedules to reflect changing the yield sign to a stop sign at Madison and Harvey streets.
The council also will hear an update to the Declaration of Local State of Emergency COVID-19.
In other city business, the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners at its 5 p.m. Tuesday meeting will consider appointing two probationary firefighters, and promoting one firefighter to lieutenant effective May 6. Swearing-in ceremonies would be June 1, with a start date of June 3 for the probationary firefighters.
According to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., the probationary firefighter appointments are due to promoting Don McMasters to fire chief. That left one vacancy in suppression.
The fire department also has a retirement of Lt. Rich Ervin, effective on Sunday, so an eligible candidate will be promoted internally. That means a second firefighter position needs to be filled.
The commissioners’ meeting will be in person at city hall. The meeting will be abbreviated in order to conduct essential business only due to COVID-19 and social distance will be maintained.
