HOOPESTON — The Vermilion County Housing Authority requested the City of Hoopeston to demolish Parkview Court with the Vermilion County Housing Authority Agreement.
Alderwoman Kelly Ferrell moved to approve the agreement, seconded by Alderman Joe Garrett. After discussion and more questions, the council voted two to five against the agreement. Alderman Bob Porth and Robin Lawson voted yes. Aldermen Carl Ankenband, Steve Eyrich, Ferrell, Garrett and Jesse Gonzales voted no. Alderman Kyle Richards was absent. The motion did not pass.
Action on the agreement was tabled.
In other council business, Eyrich made a motion to approve Resolution 2023-3 that authorized the mayor to sign the loan application for the Public Water Supply Loan Program for construction of the public water supply facilities. Vote was 7-0 to approve the resolution.
Water Supervisor Steve Baker would be undergoing stem cell treatment for health issues in November.
Ferrell moved to approve the Land Bank Home Repair Grant for $50,000, Lawson seconded the motion. The motion was approved six to one. Garrett voted no.
Garrett reported that Holly Eyrich had volunteered to redo the baby section in the cemetery with new markers and clean up.
Alley clean-up will begin Oct. 17.
The Facade Committee met and approved an application for a grant for the Lorraine Foundation with a seven to zero vote.
It was announced a tire collection would be held on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at the park annex. All tires will be accepted but call ahead before bringing tractor tires.
A public hearing would be held Nov. 1 at 6:45 p.m. regarding vacating of the easement over the railroad on Lincoln Street.
Clean-up of the Coffee Cup building has begun.
ATF has released Bzzz’s Bar to begin processing demo claims and Attorney Miller will start the process for demo of 511 W. Main St. that burned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.