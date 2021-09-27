HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston City council voted 5-3 to not have gaming parlors in the City of Hoopeston last Tuesday.
Mayor Bill Crusinberry said he had received a request on zoom from Jeremy Deck seeking a license for a gaming parlor in the former Wolfe Funeral Home building on West Main Street.
He said, "I told him I was staying with my gaming policy. I would not license a room with liquor license just so they could have games and really make no attempt to be a bar or restaurant."
Crusinberry said Deck did not accept that answer.
Deck petitioned the council members for a vote.
Alderman Steve Eyrich made a motion and Alderman Kellie Ferrell seconded it. Eyrich, Ferrell and Alderman Kyle Richards were the only members to vote yes.
Crusinberry would have Dawn Layden send Deck a letter explaining the decision.
In other business, Alderman Jeff Wise said the city had taken down 18 trees last week which had been hampered by the weather. He hoped to take down 80 more trees in the next three weeks. He had heard complaints about stumps being left but planned to grind and remove the stumps at a later date.
Wise added that the annual alley clean-up may get pushed to a later date and may not happen until next year depending on the tree situation.
Crusinberry said that the Casey's project on Route 1 and 9 was hoping to resume soon.
He added that Dave Silver had informed him that he would have to withdraw his bid for the Suiter property on Market Street due to the asbestos inspectors report. This item will be on the next council meeting.
The next council meeting will be 7 p.m. October 5, at the Hoopeston City Hall.
