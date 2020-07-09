HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston City Council voted 4-2 to pass the 2020-21 budget at Tuesday’s meeting.
Two council members, Aldermen Alex Houmes and Chad Yaden, voted against the budget and taking $350,000 from the reserve fund because, as Houmes said, “We don’t know how much of a shortfall (the city will have) this year. I don’t feel comfortable with it.”
He suggested not taking all the one-time expenses out and gave an alternative suggestion of taking only $167,861 out of the reserves to keep business as usual in the city and eliminating all the one-time expenses all together.
Yaden said it bothered him and wondered why the city would take $350,000 out of the reserves, adding, “Bill never takes money out of the reserves.”
A discussion followed regarding the one-time expense items in the budget, which included a Civil Defense/EMA building at $35,000; police at $10,000 for bullet proof vests; and $50,000 for the Police Pension supplement (to make up a shortfall in previous years).
Mayor Bill Crusinberry explained the pension supplement had to be repaid and could not be eliminated out of the budget. Most aldermen felt the police vests were needed and quibbled over the Civil Defense/EMA building.
“I think EMA needs a building to store stuff,” said Alderman Lourdine Florek, adding things needed in emergency situations such as tornadoes, COVID, fires and other disasters.
Alderman Robin Lawson agreed EMA needed a building but questioned “if this was the year to do that.”
Co-director Chip Houmes stated that Civil Defense/EMA does not have a dedicated space and the yard barn at the park was too small so there was no storage space for items needed in emergency situations. He said a Civil Defense/EMA building would have “long-term benefits to the city of Hoopeston as a common mobile command point to operate out of for multiple reasons,” citing the tire fire in 2013, during which a trailer was brought in to work out of for everyone.
Brad Hardcastle, co-director with Houmes, also added that the $35,000 was for material to build the building, “We are building it ourselves.”
The budget had to be approved to meet the deadline for an appropriation ordinance publication and public hearing by the end of July.
In other council business:
• It was noted that at the last meeting in June, the vote to rescind the emergency declaration was null and void since, according to Roberts Rule of Order, Crusinberry said a majority of the council, including the mayor, had to vote and that meant five members had to vote yes to rescind the resolution and there were not five who voted yes to rescind it at the last meeting.
A vote was retaken with Yaden, Florek, Houmes, McElhaney and Lawson voting yes to rescind the resolution and Ankenbrand, Wise and Crusinberry voting no. The motion to rescind the emergency declaration was legally rescinded.
• Mike Davis, executive director of the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority, gave a presentation to the council on the possible grant of $100,000 and partnering with Heritage and Hoopeston with matching funds to be able to “deal with more distressed property,” either by rehabbing or demolishing them. In this way, he said, the land bank could take care of more properties than the four or five demolitions that were done in the last few years.
Crusinberry noted there were 18 houses that could be demolished, but would highlight the properties that “we can get the easiest” first.
• The mutual aid agreement with Ford County was approved unanimously and the Route 1 water and sewer extension bid by Cross Construction of $121,000 also was approved unanimously.
• Sherry Klemme brought up an issue in the city about chickens. One person has chickens and she wanted to know the ruling about allowing them in the city limits. If allowed, she would like to create a fowl permit and would conduct inspections each year on the coops.
Crusinberry agreed and said he thought the neighbors should be able to sign off on allowing chickens at a residence like a conditional use permit must do, adding a committee needs to look into the matter. Florek, who would like to have chickens, agreed to head the committee to look into chickens in the city.
• The Thompson Avenue reconstruction engineer construction contract vote was tabled.
• Although the National Sweetcorn Festival and National Sweetheart Pageant was postponed until September 2021, Taylor Feldkamp still would like to put on the demo derby, scheduled for Sept. 6 and requested approval from the city to hold the derby.
Hardcastle told the council that Feld Kamp would be doing it on his own with his own insurance and would set up and put the annex back the way it was as he did with the Jaycees in their contracts. The Jaycees would not be involved, said Hardcastle, other than to have concession.
Feldkamp planned to give a donation to the Hoopeston Jaycees, auxiliary and the Hoopeston Fire Department for manning the concessions and aid if needed. He would like to see something for the people over the Labor Day weekend because the Jaycees were not planning anything.
Crusinberry would like to see something in writing and Houmes said he would like to see a deposit of maybe $1,000. No action was taken.
• Lawson reported that the home at 936 E. Young was a jungle and was causing issues with rodents. The police department would check into it, according to Crusinberry.
• Under the mayor’s comments, Crusinberry said the burnt-out home at 601 First Ave. had low level asbestos in it and could be cleaned up by an OSHA Class 2 trained team of workers. The siding and shingles would be shipped to the landfill in a separate truck. Since a team was in town already, Crusinberry would speak to them about hiring them to do the work.
He also said the home at the northwest corner of East Honeywell and Fifth Street was being looked into by the county treasurer and a title search was being conducted in order to get it demolished. It burned to the ground several years ago and still has not been taken down by the owners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.