TILTON - John W. Zimmerman, 91, of Tilton, Illinois passed away at 1:15 pm on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Hawthorne Inn of Danville, Illinois. John was born November 1, 1929, in Danville, Illinois to Floyd W. and Faye Edwards Zimmerman. He married Margo Lee Plake august 29, 1953 in Danv…