HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston City Council approved a $33,906 bid from Quality Building and Repairs to construct a building for the Hoopeston Emergency Management Agency and Hoopeston Auxiliary Police Department. The bid includes the construction, concrete and plumbing work for the building at McFerren Park.
The former incomplete building, approved in August 2020, was removed due to the National Sweetcorn Festival coming to town. Alderman Joe Garrett said that 80 to 90 percent of the buildings material would be used for the new building.
Silver Bros. was the other builder competing for the bid.
In other business, Alderman Kyle Richards announced a planned skate park would be located where the volleyball court is on the north side of the park. It's location would save money for the city and would not interfere with other park activities.
April Jones, coordinator of the skate park efforts, said that $8,659.48 had been raised in matching funds from a 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe event, private donations, from fans of the skate part and further plans were in the works to raise extra money.
Alderman Lourdine Florek said that the pool had a $42,325.50 loss this year, that the average attendance was 79 which included swim lessons and swim nights for targeted groups. A complete financial report would be sent to aldermen prior to the November 2 meeting for a decision on if the pool would reopen for next year.
Approved the budget change for American Rescue Plan Act funding to include purchasing one UTV and using the rest of the funds to purchase five air packs for the Hoopeston Fire Department. The present packs are 20-25 years old.
Wood from the tree cutting will be at the city slab, but to use the wood, people must ask to notify city hall before taking any wood. No cutting wood at the slab will be allowed. Also mulch is available for covering plants, however, dirt and rocks are not allowed to be taken.
The council approved unanimously to fast track the properties of 324 and 628 East McCracken Avenue and 217, 320 and 322 Front Street properties to be donated to Mike Davis, director of Central Illinois Land Bank, and a second motion to waive a lien for $450.59 in delinquent water bills if the owner signs over the property to the land bank. The land bank has 120 days to get from start to finish on the demolition process at this point.
Hoopeston residents will be able to drop off used car and truck tires at the McFerren Park Annex from 8-10 a.m. November 6 for disposal on Ninth Avenue, according the Alderman Kellie Ferrell. Those unable to bring the tires that day may call Ferrell at 217-597-5760. Only six tires will be allowed at at time.
Tires from businesses, semi or tractor tires will not be allowed.
