DANVILLE — Danville’s kids and the community need it.
That was the sentiment of the Danville City Council as it voted 12-0 Tuesday night, with aldermen Jim Poshard and Heidi Wilson absent, to approve spending about half of the city’s COVID-19 relief funds on refurbishing the Garfield Park Pool.
The council approved a $12.651 million contract with Schomburg and Schomburg. That was the only bid the city received for the improvements to upgrade the pool, mechanical building, bath house building and slide system.
City officials said they asked themselves how the bid could be so much higher than the $9.8 million estimate.
Aldermen said youths are suffering from being indoors in front of computer screens and televisions largely for two years with COVID-19.
Ward 4 Alderman Mike O’Kane said he doesn’t like the cost, but the pool provides a way to socialize and exercise.
He said the American Rescue Plan Act money is to help with some of the problems that were created with COVID.
“Our kids are suffering from that,” O’Kane said.
He too said if the city hesitates now, the cost could go up even more.
“We’ve got to do something for our kids,” O’Kane said.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the scope of work cost estimate was completed about two years ago. Costs are a lot higher now.
Williams too said he’s been asked by residents why he’s so set on the pool project.
“I believe our community deserves and constituents want it,” he said.
Surrounding cities have public, municipal pools for quality of life of its citizens. It’s something important for people, he said.
Williams said hundreds, if not thousands, of people used the Garfield Pool each week. It’s important for young people and others who use it for therapy and exercise.
It’s good for the body and mind, and to have some fun swimming, he added, saying not everyone can pay for the country club’s pool.
“We’ve lost so many things in our community,” he said. “I’m not willing, if I can help it, to allow us to lose one more such thing.”
City Engineer Sam Cole said the pool contract is about 28 percent over estimate. The park portion was about 36 percent over estimate too.
“I can’t tell you that a lack of competition is driving those numbers,” he said.
City officials discussed how their numbers could have been so wrong. Other projects, such as roads and sewers, are ranging from 20-42 percent over budgets, he said.
“It’s a very challenging time to estimate what materials are going to be for us and contractors,” Cole said, adding that it’s being reflected in pricing.
He also told the aldermen that if the city rebid the pool project, he couldn’t say if the city would get more bidders or a better price.
“People are very busy out there in the construction world,” he said. Finding someone with the right credentials to build a pool also is challenging.
If the city would’ve delayed approving a contract, the pool wouldn’t open by Memorial Day 2024, Cole said.
He said the city has identified about $1.2 million in value engineering already in saving money with the pool bid on material choices and cost saving options. Change orders would occur with Schomburg and Schomburg.
Cole said the entire project will cost just under $12.5 million with design, construction engineering, utility relocation and pool and slide construction.
The priority is getting the pool done over the park improvements, in terms of timing. City officials are looking to reallocate about $500,000 in bridge funds for the pool; and $600,000 that was for youth services for the park improvements and having money for a grant match. The city could seek a $600,000 grant.
The city plans to rebid the park work, after scaling back plans. A possible phase 1 could be grading to prevent flooding, a football field and one bank of solid, new playground equipment.
The park costs could be about $1.2 million, with future planning needed. Cole said they could cut out some of the extensive playground equipment and some other decorative elements in the plans.
Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson said he supported the pool but was “flabbergasted” at the cost and spending half of the city’s ARPA money on one project.
He said the city could take $2 million and put spray parks in the city’s five other parks.
“There’s lots of ways we could spend this money,” Iverson said. “It’s just an exorbitant amount that got dumped on us.”
He said he doesn’t think it’s fair to have taxpayers absorb the higher costs.
Other aldermen said the fire engines were way above budget too.
Cole said other projects are higher in cost now too whether the city chooses to do the pool or something else.
He also said spraygrounds are great for children ages 5 and younger. The pool serves a different age range. Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said the Garfield Pool Sprayground had less than 50 people last year when the pool was closed.
The council heard from resident Vince Koers asking it to reject the Garfield Pool bid. He said “it’s time to back up and get better contractor support for what you’re trying to do and pay a fair price for it.”
The council did reject Garfield Park improvement bids for the park portion.
The park improvements estimated cost was $2.175 million.
The four bids the city received: $3.984 million from Cross Construction, $2.95 million from Midwest Asphalt, $2.896 million from Schomburg and Schomburg ($15.543 million was Schomburg and Schomburg’s bid after a $4,500 deduction for its pool and park improvements bids), and $2.99 million from Stark Excavating.
In addition, the city council approved a $745,000 engineering services agreement with Farnsworth Group for project management, construction observation and other services for the pool project. The city also will be paying Ameren Illinois for relocation and upgrade of electric utilities at Garfield Pool and Park.
In other discussions, the council learned that the recent strong wind causing damage took about half of the roof off of Danville Stadium, which will be covered mostly by insurance, in addition to some salt dome shingles at the public works facility and about 15 trees down. The city has been patching potholes. Carpenter said the city lost a lot of concrete even with not having a bad winter.
In other business, the council recognized retiring Parks and Public Property Manager Steve Lane.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve. It’s been a wonderful journey,” Lane said.
He said he can’t think of anything better than coming back to the city after college and working here.
Lane said he’s staying in Danville and will be doing volunteer work.
Also Tuesday, the council approved:
- Applying for a SAFER grant to hire six additional firefighters.
- Purchasing a new 100-foot aerial ladder fire truck for $1.686 million from dealer A.E.C. Fire & Safety.
- Creating a liquor license classification to allow the Golden Nugget Danville casino to have a liquor license.
- A $138,082 professional services agreement with GHR Engineers and Associates Inc. of Champaign for HVAC replacement at the public works facility on Voorhees Street.
- Increasing the fire department overtime budget by another $200,000 due to understaffing with retirements and injuries.
- Disposal of self-contained breathing apparatus no longer useful to the fire department.
- Authorizing an intergovernmental agreement for participation in the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS).
- Distributing $80,000 in ARPA funds to the David S. Palmer Arena and $20,000 in ARPA funds to the Danville Area Convention and Visitors’ Bureau due to lost hotel/motel revenue during COVID-19. The arena didn’t apply for any COVID-19 funding, Williams said.
- Authorizing a $6,197 budget amendment to the finance budget for Azavar sales tax contingency payment.
