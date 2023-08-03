DANVILLE — The Danville City Council Tuesday night received an update on how behind the city treasurer’s office remains on bank reconciliation, comparing balances and transactions since the resignation of former City Treasurer Stephanie Wilson in June 2022.
City officials said it’s unknown the impact on grant funding and when the city’s audit will move forward due to the city still trying to overcome issues.
Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing said Wilson was around three to four months behind with financial reports and aldermen only found out months later when Wilson found a big mistake.
“We’ve got a problem and we need to fix it,” Strebing said.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city treasurer position is an independent elected officer.
“I have no authority over him or her and neither does the council,” Williams said.
He said when there was a dereliction of duty by the treasurer, city officials weren’t aware of a recourse.
Corp. Counsel James Simon has done research and has found out that the city has the ability to bring an elected official in for a hearing for removal from office.
Willams said his hope and prayer is that the city will have “Wilson’s mess” straightened out and the city move forward expeditiously.
“I don’t want this to come back and bite us for something that we really actually had nothing to do with,” Strebing added.
Williams too said he’s seeking outside help for the bank reconciliation, talking to five reputable firms recommended by the Illinois Municipal Treasurer’s Association and others.
He’s not sure on the additional expense the city could incur yet.
City Treasurer Chris Heeren updated the city council on his third month in office after being elected in April.
Heeren said his main focus so far has been learning the systems and responsibilities of the office, the software and being present in the office.
“The No. 1 priority is bank reconciliation,” he said.
The city’s finance department took it over months ago to try to get it back on track, he said.
“It’s not 100 percent there,” Heeren said, about the city working to get it done. “It’s a very complex problem.”
He said they look forward to the day they can report legitimate numbers going forward every month.
Pensions also are a big part of the treasurer’s office.
Heeren said June and July saw pension board meetings. Both boards accepted and approved the financials, he reported.
“That was a big win for us,” Heeren said.
Payroll also had been an issue that former appointed treasurer Careth Klewicki, who lost in the April election, had worked to clean up, in addition to the pensions. Now both are running smoothly, Heeren said.
He added that pension recipients deserve to get their check every month in a timely manner.
Heeren has received training assistance in the office from Klewicki, and he also has an intern helping in the office.
“It’s been a steep learning curve going into such an important office such as this,” Heeren said. “We work very closely with the finance department and Comptroller Ashlyn Massey.”
He said it’s taken these city employees, including in the city clerk’s office, to help him learn his responsibilities and what they need from him.
He added that they are continuing to do daily tasks to keep up to date as much as possible on the bank reconciliation.
“We look very forward to have that reconciled from the past and keep it reconciled for the future,” Heeren added.
Heeren said 95 percent of the reconciliation from October 2021 to May 2022 is complete; and June 2022 has been looked at.
With Williams talking with accounting firms in getting the city caught up, Heeren estimated the city could get caught up through April by the end of this calendar year in December.
The city can’t be fully prepared for the city audit until the reconciliation is completed for the last piece.
Massey said the city has received correspondence it is out of compliance on grants. No state action has been taken. City officials have contacted grant program managers.
The state also can approve an audit extension, but federal requirements can’t be extended, Massey said.
Heeren thanked the aldermen for their patience, and said he can give monthly reports.
The city council also Tuesday night heard from Hunter LaFave and Hannah Clingan about becoming sick from paint in rental housing, and asking for a city ordinance to make landlords be more accountable for issues.
The city doesn’t have an ordinance dealing with mold or paint testing. Tenant complaints are investigated, city officials said.
Aldermen agreed that there have been rental housing and landlord problems for decades, saying that interior rental inspections had been done years ago by the city.
“We have a major housing problem,” Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague said, adding that some landlords don’t care to resolve issues.
Aldermen asked Simon to start working on an updated code enforcement ordinance to address rental housing.
Simon said in Champaign-Urbana, they have grades of A-F for rental housing to make landlords deal with issues.
Williams too said the city is having a meeting with problem landlords.
In other business, the council approved amending the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Opioid Settlement Fund Budget and approving the Vermilion County Mental Health 708 Board’s Request for $25,000 for a Recovery Oriented System of Care (ROSC) council to address substance abuse overdoses.
Also Tuesday, the council approved: submission of a Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) with the city portion being $26,001 to go toward police overtime costs; transferring $10,000 to the police secured funds expenditure line item for patrol shields and training and education for the public; authorizing a $23,040 two-year contract for LexisNexis desk officer reporting system for online police reporting that will be grant funded; authorizing the trade or sale/disposal of a 2016 Dodge Charger unused police vehicle; and approving a sewer assist agreement with Bunge Milling due to the business taking over storm and sanitary sewers serving Bunge that it built an expansion over.
