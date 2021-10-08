HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Council meeting heard from Vermilion Advantage CEO/President Tim Dudley and Nicole Van Hyfte, Vermilion Advantage’s Community Development Coordinator, at Tueday's meeting.
"I’m excited about what’s going on here,” Dudley said. “I’m excited about our new team at Vermilion Advantage. I’ve got a great team in Danville. Please call us. Use us. We’re there for you.”
Van Hyfte said she was excited about working with Valarie Hinkle and Bill Nicholls from the Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Committee respectively. She now lives in Hoopeston and is from the Catlin area.
“When Tim asked me to focus on outside of Danville, I was really excited about that,” she said. “Because I’m from a small community, I live in a small community and I’m passionate about it.”
Van Hyftle started the business after-hours events presenting one at 112 Coffee Shoppe in Hoopeston which drew more that 40 people.
“The community really turned out and it was really successful,” she said.
She also commented that there will be a young professionals meeting luncheon at Whipper Snapper's Southern Grill in Danville from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. October 13, a business and networking luncheon on October 27 at the David S. Palmer Arena, and has been working on a Back to Business grant for small businesses that need help. Those interested in the grants can reach her by October 13 at her office 217-442-6201 or email her at nvanhyftle@vermilionadvantage.com.
In other council business, the Hoopeston Police Commission had hired Thomas Kirby as a full-time officer and Officer Marvin Dobkins had been promoted to sergeant.
Alderman Joe Garrett received the council's permission to ask the city attorney to move legal action against Bzzz's place from city court to state court to hopefully force the building insurance to tear the building down before the bar falls into the street. The bar was damaged by fire March 2019.
“I’m afraid we’re going to find it, one day, laying on Main Street if we don’t do something shortly,” he said.
Garrett also announced that Halloween Trick-or-Treating hours have been set for Oct. 31 for 5-7:30 p.m.
Alderman Jeff Wise reported the city has spent the first $20,000 to bring hazardous trees down around the city which represent $20,000 earmarked from the Motor Fuel Tax funds for trees. They have $20,000 more that will also be used for tree removal. Forty-four trees have been brought down so far.
He added that the parks department also have $20,000 set aside for hazardous tree in the city parks plus the cemetery department has $20,000 for tree removal. Tree removal depends on weather, added Wise, pointing out a whole week was lost due to rain.
Doug Toole, Keep Vermilion County Beautiful and the Vermilion County Health Department, announced an upcoming electronic collection at Danville Area Community College October 16. He said two business, Bryant Industries and Mervis Recycling will accept a lot of electronic items six days a week but will not accept television or computer monitors.
