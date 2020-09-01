DANVILLE — The city hired six firefighters under a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant about a year and a half ago and is now looking to retain those six with another grant and possibly receive funding for others hired and add one more firefighter.
Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters told the Danville City Council Tuesday night the grant program will be reopened again in the next few months, and there have been changes to reduce financial burdens on applicants due to COVID-19.
McMasters said there will be waivers to retain or rehire firefighters facing layoffs, with 100 percent of the funding coming from the grant.
“We can apply to retain our six firefighters hired a year ago due to the current situation,” McMasters said, adding that the grant would be for another three years and they could potentially also seek funding to retain the additional firefighters hired since those six to maintain shift numbers.
He said a determination will have to be made how much the fire department applies for.
He said the fire department also is down one person for 15 firefighters per shift. The department has 44 firefighters, with 14 on one shift.
“This is a significant thing to us,” McMasters said about the grant funding and added if the city would not get awarded the grant, it costs the city nothing.
At the end of the three-year grant, he added, the city is not required to keep the firefighters.
Ward 3 Alderwoman Sharon Pickering said she thinks the city should go forward with it. Other aldermen agreed.
Mayor Rickey Williams. Jr. said this would help the city financially, possibly up to $1 million a year.
“It’s certainly worth throwing our hat in the ring for,” he said.
Aldermen also talked about firefighter overtime, which totaled more than $32,717 during a two-week period last month.
McMasters said there’s been “a perfect storm” the last two months for more increased fire department overtime. One firefighter was quarantined for 14 days and another for 10 days due to the coronavirus; one has been off due to an on-duty injury; two are on short-term worker’s compensation; and they had 13 working fires in August which saw about $1,000 in overtime per fire.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams also asked about the necessity of firefighters responding to most medical calls in addition to ambulance services.
Mayor Williams said the question has continued to come up during the years and a lot of time firefighters can be on a scene more quickly and offer assistance. Other aldermen agreed that minutes count and they appreciate the help on emergency scenes.
In other business, the council also approved accepting a $363,375 Assistance to Firefighters Grant and authorizing amendment of the fiscal year 2020-2021 fire division budget. The grant is for purchasing 45 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) for firefighters and other equipment. There is no city funding match.
