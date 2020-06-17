DANVILLE — As Black Lives Matter protests continue nationwide, questions are being raised even more so now to look into name changes for certain places that people associate with racism.
That includes Lynch Road in Danville, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. told the Danville City Council Tuesday night.
Williams said he’s been asked about the road’s name, which has a “history of fear, retaliation and hate.”
He said he wants to understand the history and why it’s called that. He said the administration is looking into the issue and he’s considering polling the aldermen on ideas “to reconsider that entrance into our city.”
The issue came up when Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams talked about racial inequality and the city working to be a “beacon of light” to eliminate discrimination.
In other business Tuesday, Williams said from a sentimental standpoint with residents being cooped up with the coronavirus pandemic and facing great difficulties as a nation, a community fireworks event will have special meaning this year for a unified celebration.
“I believe we are going to have a wonderful event,” Williams said.
The Danville City Council enthusiastically approved funding a July 4 fireworks display at Danville Stadium, 610 Highland Boulevard.
The event will start at 6 p.m. with food trucks and the TBT Band, with fireworks at dusk.
Aldermen complimented Williams for working with Tilton Mayor Dave Phillips on the event. Some aldermen noted having the two municipalities work together hasn’t always been the case.
The Village of Tilton’s board will vote Thursday on paying for half of the fireworks cost, $7,500.
The city council approved amending the general city budget for the approximately $18,000 cost.
The $15,000 contract is with Central States Fireworks Inc. of Athens, Ill. Additional funds of up to $3,000 may be needed to provide other support for the event.
Funding comes from the city’s general fund reserves for this community event.
The fireworks display will last approximately 30 minutes.
Aldermen thanked Williams and others he’s worked with for setting up the fireworks display for the community to celebrate our freedoms.
In addition to the community fireworks event, Turtle Run also requested a fireworks permit for July 3. This is another option for people, with the business charging for parking.
Williams said they wanted to have an accessible event for the public.
“We worked hard to get something together that the community will really enjoy and you can be proud of,” he told the aldermen.
He said he thinks it’a a great partnership to provide this event for the greater Vermilion County community.
“I think it’s great the two communities are coming together,” Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson said.
The public won’t be allowed inside Danville Stadium during the event. The public can bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers.
Williams said they will be following social distancing. Food trucks will be set up in an area and a stage will be set up south of the stadium for the band. The couple acres of grassy area and other surrounding areas will allow for parking. The layout and details are still being worked out, and Williams said there could be off site parking and shuttles offered.
Williams said the aerial-only show was planned for people to see it from further distances, such as the UAW in Tilton and elsewhere, “so everyone can see them as far and wide as possible.”
“It will be a phenomenal show and residents can get out and have a great time,” he said.
In other business Tuesday, the council approved:
• A special-use permit for a cannabis cultivation center near the Danville Correctional Center, with an 10-1 vote, with alderwoman Brenda Brown voting against it and aldermen R.J. Davis, Sherry Pickering and Dan Duncheon absent.
Ward 5 Alderman Tom Stone asked about curb cuts off Main Street and said it’d be in “everybody’s best interest to use McLane’s road if at all possible.”
“That is the intent if at all possible,” said Matt Alexander, with Alexander Real Properties.
Alexander Real Properties also is trying to negotiate possibly tapping onto McLane’s sewer line.
Williams said a previous petitioner for a separate cannabis cultivation center location off Lynch Road has withdrawn and won’t be constructing the cultivation center.
The special-use permit requested by Alexander Real Properties, LLC of Bourbonnais for 3700 E. Main St. is for a medicinal/adult-use cannabis cultivation center. The property is zoned I2, general industrial, and located west of the prison.
Ward 7 Alderman Steve Foster also asked city staff to give an update next month on why medicinal cannabis isn’t being sold at Sunnyside on Lynch Road.
He said the council had the understanding that the cannabis dispensary would sell recreational and medicinal cannabis.
“That’s very unfortunate...,” Williams said about what the council was told when the site was approved.
Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr also asked about some bars prematurely allowing people inside establishments with the coronavirus pandemic.
Williams said those concerns should be reported to the Vermilion County Health Department.
• A $962,240 contract with Midwest Asphalt Co. for Harrison Street improvements and parking lot construction; and authorizing a budget amendment in the infrastructure development fund by transferring $600,00 from reserves and $400,000 from the overlay program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.