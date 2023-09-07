DANVILLE — How far is too far gone for a dilapidated house to be salvaged?
That’s the question that came up again at Tuesday night’s Danville City Council meeting.
The council heard from resident Anthony Thomas who said he was born and raised here and also has been a resident of Texas.
He said he’s been a contractor for 22 years, has experience flipping houses and went through the process with the previous property owner who had back taxes on it to get a quick claim deed, and then the trustee, to purchase 422 N. Franklin St. to rehabilitate it.
The trustee put a stop on the sale to him, Thomas said, saying the trustee indicated the city possibly was going to do something with the property. He said he talked with city staff Tracy Craft and Logan Cronk about it and was told he was denied the property sale due to the house being too expensive to repair, estimated to be $80,000 to $100,000.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the home had previously been condemned and the amount of rehab “is pretty outragous.”
Williams said the city has had other homes, such as on East Main Street, where someone purchases a house, fails to repair it and follow through, and the home remains an eyesore.
“I’d like to see the house back on the market,” said Ward 1 Alderman Ed Butler.
Butler said other homes have their rooves about to cave in. This home Thomas pursued had its roof still intact. The south side has some brick that needs to be taken off, Butler continued.
Butler said he doesn’t think the city should keep Thomas from rebuilding the house, keeping it off the tax rolls. This would prevent the city from spending about $6,000 to tear it down.
Butler said the city should allow Thomas a certain amount of time to get the house renovation completed.
Williams said while Thomas is a good man, the city’s team has been in the house and believe it will take a substantial amount of money to bring it up to where it needs to be. He said a lot of times city officials hear complaints about the conditions of various properties, and renovators doing the minimum.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague asked for a city report on what needs to be fixed with the house.
Butler also asked for the city’s assistance in removing the garbage bags he reported about last month that are still outside the boyhood home of Dick Van Dyke on North Hazel Street. He said they remain an eyesore and he doesn’t want roaches, rats and racoons to get in the bags and get trash all over the neighborhood. Public Works Director Carl Carpenter is to follow up on the issue.
Deanna Witzel, who has been working with the Dick Van Dyke Foundation, said she’s not heard any updates or anything lately from Van Dyke’s manager on the house.
In other audience comments Tuesday night, the council heard from resident Ben Sears who talked about True Grit Fitness and the city’s illegal abortion ordinance. Sears said he was saddened the fitness facility will not be built in Danville. It could have been a “tremendous asset to the community,” he said.
Sears also said Mayor Williams stated with that project that developers have to follow state laws. However, Williams himself didn’t uphold state law with the abortion ordinance, Sears said. Sears asked why the mayor doesn’t practice what he preaches and lead by example?
“We’re still here and we’re still pissed,” Sears stated, as others in the audience clapped and held a women’s and human rights flag.
Audience member Greg Thatcher also asked the council about why contractors are not listed on the city’s website, why it’s difficult to find the Leaf a Legacy tree program on the city’s website and about the trash left over after the Labor Day Parade downtown.
Williams agreed with Thatcher that the city’s website is hard to navigate and find things. Williams said it took him awhile to find something on the tree dedication program. Williams said the city will be seeking bids to update the city’s website to make it more user friendly.
Thatcher also said the city doesn’t sweep up until the next day after the parade and “it’s just an absolute mess.” He said the city should put out extra garbage containers.
Williams said the city does do that, but Thatcher said it’s not done all along the parade route. Trash then blows into the nearby neighborhood.
Addressing Thatcher’s other comment, City Engineer Sam Cole said they’ve talked about having contractor registration and information on the city’s website and would like to go toward doing that.
Also Tuesday, city officials reported seal coating and cape sealing is occurring on city streets, and they asked residents to remove high grass from the curb lines because this is adding to the city’s costs of doing work.
The aldermen also heard how the city continues to clean additional downed trees and damage from and that occurred after the June storm.
In other business, the city council approved: purchasing two replacement one-ton dump bed trucks for the sewer division at a cost not to exceed $187,000 through a governmental cooperative purchasing contract; and authorizing a backup system upgrade for the information technology division for $43,600 for year 1, and $40,103 for years 2 and 3.
