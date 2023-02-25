Hoopeston City Council approved 5-0 a resolution with Fehr-Graham engineering and Cox Law Firm for wastewater treatment upgrade and grants to do the other work.
Costs will be brought forward, said Alderman Stephen Eyrich, as the project goes along.
The problem was that Fehr-Graham needed a vote for a grant search before disclosing information about the project and wanted it in writing.
Eyrich, Aldermen Kellie Ferrell, Bob Porth, Rachelle Miller and Kyle Richards voted for the resolution. Alderman Joe Garrett arrived after the vote and Aldermen Jesse Gonzalex and Robin Lawson were absent.
Eyrich also reported a water leak on Penn Street and Euclid Avenue had popped up again.
“This time, I want it fixed completely and right,” added Eyrich, “so we don’t have to do it again.”
In other Hoopeston business, Mayor Jeff Wise gave the council a sample letter to Hoopeston Plaza owners with questions about Hoopeston ordinances related to businesses provided by Tractor Supply.
“I’m pretty much on board with whatever they want,” Wise said, adding that the addition will benefit the city.
Porth provided aldermen with budget information for next year, adding that the new 2023-2024 budget could include one-time expenses for big ticket items. However, he added usually big-ticket items are not allowed.
In unrelated business, Wise said that city employees would remove bleachers from HAHS to relocate them at McFerren Park on Wednesday. If it rained, it would delay the project.
The next Hoopeston City Council would be held at 7 p.m. on March 7 at Hoopeston Area High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.