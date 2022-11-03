DANVILLE — Danville City Council aldermen reviewed a 2022 tax levy draft Tuesday night that would be a projected 2.9 percent increase, but slightly lower the city’s property tax rate.
The estimated tax rate would change to $2.2628 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation from $2.2651.
According to City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey, the total proposed tax levy would increase 2.9 percent from the previous year, from $6.89 million to $7.09 million.
Even though it’s not a 5 percent proposed increase which would require a truth in taxation hearing, Massey said the city still will have a public hearing at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 on the proposed tax levy.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said he’s proud they’ve been holding the line on property taxes the last couple years.
He said the taxes from the property tax levy pay police and fire pensions and provides funding for the library.
The city doesn’t have recommended pension numbers yet, but have estimates right now. The library levy would increase 4.48 percent, or by $89,806, going from $2.003 million to $2.093 million.
Williams and Massey said they always budget conservatively.
Massey said in talking with the county’s supervisor of assessments, they believe the EAV will go even higher than the estimated 3 percent increase from $304 million to $313 million.
Williams said some businesses and others will contest property values and be successful. That’s why the city estimates lower.
City officials already have presented aldermen with a three-year budget and capital improvement plan.
Aldermen are expected to act on city’s new tax levy and budget in December.
In other business at Tuesday’s Danville City Council meeting, the council approved ward redistricting due to the city’s population loss.
The ward changes don’t affect the Nov. 8 election. The city’s next mayor and aldermen election is next year.
Questions were brought up about the process of creating the new ward map; why it wasn’t done sooner; not presenting the map in a public forum prior to the agenda item placement and Tuesday night vote; not having a committee as in the past for redistricting; and how this would affect interested persons wanting to file this month to run for aldermen next year, with getting voter signatures in wards and those changing wards and candidates having to live at a residence in a ward for 12 months.
Williams said he was part of the 2010 redistricting as an alderman and the administration proposal came forth, and they brought aldermen in for discussions. There weren’t any suggested changes.
Williams said this year’s process did taker longer. He said they probably should have gotten it done a month ago.
With the changes, 3,079 residents are changing wards to make them more equal. Ward 2 in the south part of the city saw the most population loss, he said.
Williams said election petition questions, such as if there would be a one-year waiver for a resident changing wards and who wants to run for aldermen, would have to be taken up with the Danville Election Commission. He doesn’t remember any waiver in the past, and is not sure if the DEC would allow that.
Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr asked if there will be a notification to residents on their ward changes.
“We will with the upcoming election,” Williams said about next year’s city official election.
He said they will wait until the election commission assigns precincts, and they will do a joint notification.
Representation would not change until after the next election.
Williams said they received the final Census 2020 population numbers in early August. They would not have had time to get the ward map and changes completed prior to election petitions going out for the next election.
He said according to the election packet, it tells a candidate to refer to the city of Danville website to the ward map. The new ward map will be on the city website.
Williams said they also will notify candidates who already have picked up election petitions. Petitions are to be filed later this month for the 2023 election.
Ward 4 has a higher total population due to the prisoner count. Without the prisoners, it has 3,856 residents.
Puhr said to fellow Ward 5 Alderwoman Eve Ludwig, “we have the biggest ward now.” Ward 5 will now have 4,119 voters. Ward 1: 3,989. Ward 2: 3,833. Ward 3: 3,784. Ward 6: 3,948. Ward 7: 3,903.
In audience comments, the council heard resident Doug Ahrens talk about the ward redistricting, and about the high fire department overtime costs, with the fire chief and council not working to see a decline in the $600,000 overtime costs; and the talk of adding a fourth fire station, in which Williams said that’s not correct.
The council also heard from resident Eric E. Kidwell who wants to see an ordinance change to allow him to drive his mobility scooter on city streets.
“I’m a disabled veteran,” he said. He said he’s talked with Danville Police Chief Chris Yates about his scooter, which looks like a mini vehicle, not being allowed on streets. He said he can’t register it with the Department of Motor Vehicles. The top speed for it is 22 miles per hour downhill, he said. It is a slow-moving vehicle with a required driver’s license.
The council also heard from Public Works Director Carl Carpenter about getting two 2023 F-150 trucks at a lower than expected cost.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams also talked about Veterans Day on Nov. 11 and asked residents to have a green porch light on from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11 to recognize veteran sacrifices.
