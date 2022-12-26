The Hoopeston City Council met Dec. 20 and approved the task order amendment 7-0 in Donohue's request for an amendment.
The amendment included the modified additional activities, which included the replacement of the existing diesel generator within the WTP Building with a new natural gas fired generator, and new automatic transfer switch to be installed outside of the building. It also included the addition of another block of water main extending along Honeywell Avenue from Market Street to Front Street to replace a one inch water main with either a four or six inch water main and to modify the Facility Plan to IEPA to incorporate the additions for the IEPA loan.
In other council business, the council approved 7-0 to come out of the State of Emergency Resolution for the City of Hoopeston. The city would just deal with COVID-related matters from this point on.
The council discussed the renewal of the Homefield Energy account and decided to vote for the renewal of four years, 2023-2027, with a 7-0 vote.
"If power rates go down, they would give us a better rate," said Mayor Jeff Wise.
Two new members were confirmed as Planning Commission Members with 7-0 vote for each member. They were Chris Newman and Merritt Zorns.
Wise reminded members that all basketball hoops near the roadways would need to be removed due to roads being cleared of snow.
The NAPA Frontage Road was tabled.
The next Hoopeston City Council will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.