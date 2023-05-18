DANVILLE — After the Danville City Council Tuesday night approved a new salaries study, it also approved bringing up some administrator salaries to equal others.
Aldermen approved a professional services agreement with HUB International Great Plains for a comprehensive city employee wages and salaries study. Total anticipated cost is more than $62,800. HUB also will study the city’s 16 elected officials’ salaries for the same cost in its four-month process.
Any possible salary changes will be implemented into the next budget process. City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey said one example of staff challenges is the city loses employees to the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System which pays higher wages.
After closed session, the council also approved some salary increases.
The salary for Lisa Beith, director of public transportation, is increased from $77,504 to $85,000. Maximum salary had been set at $93,005.
The salary for City Clerk Lisa Monson is increased from $66,950 to $75,000. Maximum salary had been set at $70,060.
The salary for Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer is increased from $56,650 to $70,000. Maximum salary had been set at $60,000.
The salary for Human Relations Administrator Sandra Finch is increased from $65,497 to $75,000. Maximum salary had been set at $70,060.
The position of Community Relations Content Manager is updated to Community Relations Coordinator.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the salary increases are in lieu of the annual percentage increases other employees received.
Williams said they thought they’d have the wage study completed already to implement changes. But with the study just approved by the council, any changes won’t be implemented until next fiscal year, he said.
“We have some division and department heads who are making substantially less than everyone else,” Williams said.
City officials wanted to get divisions heads up to $70,000 and department heads up to $80,000 for base salaries.
Williams said the changes are trying to be fair since any other wage chart changes won’t be implemented for another year.
“We wanted to make sure their salaries are on par with the others,” he added.
The three division head changes were with Greer, Monson and Finch. The department head, director change was with Beith.
Beith, Monson and Finch also have worked for the city for more than 20 years, so they received an additional $5,000 to their base salary, Williams said.
He said the city is trying to make sure it’s fair across the positions. The city increased salaries up to mid-point for positions last year.
Comparatively, these positions the council acted on Tuesday night had not been brought up to where they needed to be, he said.
In other business, the council approved a joint funding agreement with the state for the $1.76 million Williams Street improvement project. The city’s portion will be $320,000, with $1.28 million in federal funding and $160,000 in Danville Area Transportation Study COVID-19 funding covering the bulk of the cost.
The project is patching, mill and overlay, bike lanes and curb upgrades on Williams Street from Bowman Avenue to State Street.
The council also approved a Tax Increment Financing District Redevelopment Incentive Program Grant from B & T Martial Arts, Emma Brown and Ryan Thomas, for a roof replacement at 35 N. Vermilion St.
The estimated project cost is $64,220 for a complete re-roof. The grant would be 50 percent reimbursement, to not exceed $32,110, and to be awarded after completion of the project.
The business has been operating for several years, and is involved in anti-bullying programs.
The aldermen also received a new property maintenance code inspector map. Two new inspectors started Monday to bring the city to four inspectors.
In audience comments, five people talked about the illegal abortion ordinance the city passed earlier this month. Mickensy Ellis-White, a mental health counselor and former servicewoman, said she never imagined after serving time overseas, she’d have access to her rights restricted in the state she chooses to live in. Germaine Light said the city needs to improve transparency and audio for the city meetings. She said some speakers can’t be heard on the May 2 meeting audio. She added that the May 2 meeting, which was filled to capacity, should have been moved to a larger location.
Alderman Mike Puhr said he’s talked to persons about the planned women’s health center in the former Dillman Eye Care on Logan Avenue. It would have a birthing center and other services.
According to Chief Technology Officer Agnel D’Silva, the city was unable to stream Tuesday night’s meeting due to faulty audio equipment, which he said the city is replacing soon.
