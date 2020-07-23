DANVILLE — The Danville City Council Tuesday approved a $396,243 2020 seal coat contract with Daniel L. Ribbe Trucking Inc.
Motor fuel tax funds will pay for the work.
This involves a little less than 20 percent of the city’s oil and chip roads, said City Engineer Sam Cole.
He said they will use crushed river rock this year, different than last year, that is expected to have less dust and problems.
Also Tuesday night, the council, which didn’t meet in person but through teleconference, didn’t have the presentation of the Crimestoppers donation.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said they’ll mail the check due to some Crimestoppers rewards pending.
In other business, the council approved:
• Accepting right-of-way and easements for the Gilbert and Madison street intersection improvements for the Carle at the Riverfront project; accepting real property at 513 W. Madison St.; and purchasing property at 513 Harmon St. for the Williams Street re-alignment project.
• Amending city code for stop signs at: Country Club and Denvale drives, which had input from Police Chief Chris Yates; Madison and Porter; Madison and Alexander; Madison and Beard and Madison and Harvey streets.
• A real estate option agreement for the city to purchase the former First Farmers Bank and Trust, 821 N. Vermilion St., property for $1. The building wasn’t repaired from a vehicle striking it, and it’s not reopening.
• A $104,744 professional services agreement with RJN Group Inc. for sanitary sewer flow monitoring and sanitary sewer system evaluations due to surcharging and overflow events upstream of the Koehn Creek Siphon and the Jackson and English intersection.
• Rejecting bids received for 2020 pavement striping due to the bids exceeding the allotted funds.
• Vacating an east-west alleyway near 216 S. Gilbert St. and portion of public square for petitioner K2 Enterprises LLC.
• Authorizing the purchase of 12 properties through the Vermilion County Trustee for $9,600. The trustee acquired the properties due to delinquent property taxes.
Alderman Mike O’Kane said he’s looking forward to seeing more dilapidated structures torn down.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” he said.
• Reappointing City Clerk Lisa Monson to the Fire Pension Board of Trustees.
