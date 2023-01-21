HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston City Council approved acquiring Kelley’s Pub & Grub with a 7-0 vote last Tuesday. Alderman Joe Garrett was absent.
The city offered $2,000 to the owner to sign the property over to the City of Hoopeston. Once the city takes possession, demolition can be taken from Countryside Mall to Market Street, according to Alderwoman Kelly Ferrell.
“It’s a big deal,” said Mayor Jeff Wise, and it “was a long time in coming.”
In other council business, the council heard from Paul Kelnhofer of rural Wellington about damage to his property in a fire training exercise at 812 N. Market St. last year.
“Are you going to pay (for it) or are we going to court?” asked Kelnhofer. He added that a fire inspector said the houses were too close together for the training session.
In other business, the council heard from Alderman Stephen Eyrich that the city had an abundance of water meters since a snafu had occurred when ordering and the water/sewer department had a $116,000 expense that was not budgeted. He suggested that no meters would be ordered in next year’s budget if allowed to keep them.
The council would vote on the additional meters at its next meeting.
Eyrich also added another request to order Waterworth at a cost of $6,450 annually, a predictive tool for evaluating income versus expenses.
In other business, the council:
- Approved the annual membership in the Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce at $100.
- Approved $20,000 of tax increment financing (TIF) money be given to Gabby and Bailey Crose to assist in construction of a new building for Stay Awhile Home Decor, located at 222 E. Main St.
- Approved a $3,129 bid from Keith Bell for a no-longer-needed water department truck.
The next Hoopeston City council meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
