The Hoopeston City Council approved unanimously a three-year contract with the Hoopeston Police Department.
Retroactive to May 1, a 4.75 percent pay increase will be received the first year of the contract for the police department. A 3.25 percent and a 3 percent pay increase will be for years two and three of the department. Alderman Carl Ankenbrand said the percentages will affect all city employees.
Ankenbrand added that Officer Andrew Xiong completed his probationary period and that Mercy Linder, Mark Tyszko, Gage Cloud and Logan Garrett were approved as the new auxiliary officers.
He also added that the graphics have been applied for the new police car but the vehicle is still waiting on electronics.
In other action, Jesse Gonzales was unanimously approved as the new Ward 3 alderman. Gonzales will chair the city’s Street and Alley Department.
Alderman Stephen Eyrich was moved to the Water/Sewer Committee from the Street/Alley Committee.
In other action, the committee heard from Alderman Kyle Richards that the parks committee approved a $100 rental fee for an entire McFerren Park event at the discretion of the council. However, the council can waive the fee for things that benefit the city or for nonprofits.
Richards also added that Silver Bros. will do the concrete work for the skate park but that the other features was expected around October.
The council approved gaming machine fees for next year as half the fee of $125 and the full fee of $250 in 2024-25. No fee will be implemented this year.
The council approved hiring Hoopeston attorney Steve Miller as the new city attorney replacing David Wesner.
The next Hoopeston City Council meeting will be Tuesday, August 16, at City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.