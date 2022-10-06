DANVILLE — Danville City Council aldermen Tuesday night approved four new positions as part of an amended wage chart.
A budget amendment to the fiscal year 2022-2023 police department budget is to create a new police department position to address anticipated additional regulatory requirements due to the SAFE-T Act, as well as address an ever-increasing demand in FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests.
The full-time Administration Specialist and Compliance Coordinator within the Danville Police Department is added, and the part-time position of Sexual Offender Registration Coordinator is eliminated. The duties will be consolidated.
The police department requested additional money for salaries and benefits for this position. The salary range would be $35,094 minimum, $44,991 mid-point and $54,641 maximum.
Funds for the Danville Police Department budget amendment come from the city’s general fund reserve.
The three other new positions are two parks positions (full-time Laborer I), and a grant manager in the finance department. The starting Laborer I hourly pay rate is $18. The grant manager salary range: $40,000 minimum, $50,000 mid-point and $60,000 maximum.
The wage chart changes also included two routine updates with bargaining units, affecting the fire and police departments.
Also Tuesday, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. presented a certificate of recognition to Cleaning by Jai for free Covid treatments at city hall the last couple of years. Williams thanked the business.
The council heard from Public Works Director Carl Carpenter about the fall weekly yard waste collection now underway with the city picking up bags and toters. They’ve had a couple of trucks broken down and four solid waste collection personnel were absent this week for various reasons. Streets department staff has been helping, and they should have all collections that have been missed picked up by Thursday, Carpenter said.
The council also heard Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague ask the city to look into sending texts through the new city testing system about road closures, not just events.
Teague also asked questions about the oil and chip on streets.
City Engineer Sam Cole said this is the cape seal program on Vermilion and other higher volume streets such as Fairchild, Winter, Griffin and Lynch.
“The oil and chip is just the first phase of treatment for this,” Cole said, adding that it seals up the cracks in the road and another surface people will think is asphalt will be put down.
“It will ride a lot smoother and will get re-striped this fall. It is coming,” he said, adding that he knows the dust and loose gravel is a frustrating time for some people.
Cole said this is one of the city’s tools to preserve roads.
It costs about $1.9 million for the cape seal program, but if the roads continue to deteriorate, it costs closer to $12 million to fix them down the road with mill and overlay.
Cole said this makes the road dollars stretch more.
The micro-surfacing on top of the oil and chip is expected to start on Monday and take a couple of weeks. It’s weather dependent.
“Temps will slow us down a little bit,” Cole said. “The resurfacing and striping will be completed this fall.
Cole also said the Denmark Road project still has a utility conflict between Comcast lines and utility guard posts, with locates and excavation. Officials are currently looking at the best way to resolve the conflicts.
It could take a week or two to resolve this, he said. In the meantime, workers also are preparing for seeding grass and are down to four to five major items to finish up the project.
With regards to the recent railroad crossing closures, Cole said the railroad companies are to stay in touch with 911 operators on the closures.
In other business, the council approved:
- Appointing Danville High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Durrell Robinson to the David S. Palmer Arena Board; Bill Pickett to the Historic Preservation Commission; and Rose Butler and Felix Velazquez to the Human Relations Commission. The council also heard from NAACP President Ed Butler about his interest in becoming a Ward 1 alderman in place of Brenda Brown who resigned due to moving out of the ward. He said he knows the ward and the people.
- Authorizing a $500,000 loan payment on a sewer and solid waste loan to Danville Mass Transit.
- Authorizing a $10,000 budget amendment to fiscal year 2022-2023, general city budget, due to public safety pre-employment and training costs due to increased hirings. Funds come from the city’s general fund reserves.
- Applying for a $30,000 Illinois State Fire Marshal Small Equipment grant for auto extrication lifting airbags and stabilization struts.
- Amending the information technology division budget by $33,500, with funding coming from the city’s general fund reserves, for security upgrade management to its computer and information systems.
