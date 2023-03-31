HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston City Council approved the formation of a Sport Complex Exploratory Committee at its March 21 meeting.
“I’m putting this on the shoulders of the Parks Committee,” Mayor Jeff Wise said, adding he received the suggestion from sport group members.
Estimates run from $200,000 to $1 million, according to Wise, and although he was for it, “they’re not cheap.”
In other council business, Alderman Kyle Richards had verbally resigned from the council as of March 10, citing time constraints that he was unable to manage. However, Richards’ resignation would not be official until he submits a notarized letter of his intentions to the mayor.
Wise appointed Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell to oversee the skate jam and Alderwoman Rachelle Miller to head the movie center improvements.
Wise added that $163,000 is available for the improvements and that they need to get moving on them.
The city of Hoopeston approved 7-0 the rate hike for Hoopeston’s residential electric aggregation program from Good Energy.
The council also unanimously agreed to accept the former Hoopeston Food Locker by quit claim from the owner. It will be demolished eventually.
Finally the council approved 6-1 purchasing the former Chronicle building for $500 for tear down, which was damaged in the Bzzz Bar fire in March 2019. Alderman Joe Garrett voted against it.
The Hoopeston City Council meeting will be Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
