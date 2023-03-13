HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston City Council approved the bid for a heat pump at Floral Hill Cemetery in a 5-0 vote.
Aldermen Jesse Gonzalez, Joe Garrett and Kyle Richards were absent.
Hoopeston city attorney Steve Miller reported that after speaking with the Bzzz Bar attorney Edwin Barney, “I can say the check is almost in the mail.”
The Bzzz Bar burnt on March 23, 2019 and has been an issue for Hoopeston since the fire. The money from the insurance will be used to tear the building at 306 E. Main St. down.
Officials have filed suit on another building for tear down at 220 E. Main St., the former Lester’s Drug Store owned by Jeff Coss.
Miller told the city council that on Feb. 28, the city filed a “petition for leave to demolish, repair, enclose or remediate building” at 220 E. Main St. and paid a $317 demolition fee for the work to be completed.
In other council business, heard from Alderman Bob Porth that Good Energy is requesting an increase in the city’s residential electric rate, which will be further addressed at the March 21 meeting.
The council also heard that Superintendent Steve Baker returned to work last week and “is looking great.” Baker was on medical leave from early December.
The next Hoopeston City Council meeting will be Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 7 p.m.
