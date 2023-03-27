The Danville City Council on March 21 approved an amendment to the professional services agreement with Good Energy, LP, which allows the brokerage firm to serve as consultant for the city’s electrical aggregation program.
The city originally approved a contract with Good Energy on Feb. 19, 2013.
City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey said the amendment was strictly for a rate change, increasing from $0.0075 per kilowatt to $0.001 per kilowatt. She said this is the first rate increase in 10 years.
Jerod McMorris, Good Energy consultant, told the council the increase equates to about 20 additional cents per month on a per-resident basis.
McMorris said it was “very important” that Good Energy continues to stay below the Ameren price to compare.
“That is the most important thing,” he said. “By the end of this current contract term, your residents will have saved, on a per-resident basis, about $1100 since the inception of the program. So when you equate that out to all of the households in the city of Danville, its somewhere around $16 million that’s been put back into the local economy over the 10-year period. That’s significant.”
In other business, the council approved:
- Accepting the donation of property at 925 E. Main St., an empty lot where another donut shop was near Beard and Main streets, from Danville Donuts Inc., the former Royal Donut owners the Hambleys. Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk said there’s no current plan for the property right now. They are just following the strategy within the East Main Street Redevelopment Plan to acquire main thoroughfare properties, hold onto them and hopefully redevelop in the future.
- Purchasing 921 Robinson St. for $10,000 from Rose Marie Phelps of Danville. City Engineer Sam Cole previously said the city is down to two properties to acquire for the Kircher redevelopment project. Demolitions could start this summer.
- A $22,775 contract with Lipa of Indiana (Country Carpentry) for a Community Development Block Grant housing rehabilitation project at 1208 Gilbert St. A roof with leaks will be replaced, in addition to sheathing replacement and installation of roof vents.
