HOOPESTON — The Motor Fuel Tax expenditure request for adjusting expenditure was approved unanimously Tuesday evening by the Hoopeston City Council.
Mayor Jeff Wise fielded Alderman Jesse Gonzalez’s item who was absent. The request entered into a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Agreement.
This part of the MFT agreement would “secure to each the benefits of mutual aid in fire protection, firefighting, rescue, emergency medical services and other activities for the protection of life and property from an emergency or disaster and to provide for communications, training and other necessary functions to further the provisions of said provision of life and property from an emergency or disaster.”
All other resolutions, motions and ordinances in conflict with the change are repealed.
In other council business, approved the resolution for the intergovernmental agreement for participation in Mutual Aid Alarm System.
The NAPA Frontage Road was tabled.
The next Hoopeston City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.
