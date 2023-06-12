Hoopeston City Council met June 6 and approved a contract with Smith/Burgett Architects, not to exceed $19,500, to act as the council's project managers for the downtown demolition.
The council unanimously approved the MFT Resolution, according to Alderman Bob Porth.
A vote for the contract with Grant Helpers, said Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell, was postponed until the next meeting to include the hourly rate of $75 for work done by the group.
Two ordinance revisions were also pushed back and will be announced and followed through at a later date.
The council did discuss hiring a consultant to help with writing grants. This item will come before the board at the next meeting, according to Mayor Jeff Wise.
The next Hoopeston City Council meeting will be Tuesday, June 20, at 7 p.m.
