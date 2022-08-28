The Hoopeston City Council met last week and voted 6-0 to approve a $1003.50 bid for 105 and 107 E. Main St. from Steve Bane.
Aldermen Joe Garrett and Robin Lawson were absent.
In other Hoopeston business, the council approved the annual appropriation ordinance with a five percent contingency 6-0.
The council also approved Loni Gress for the city planning/zoning board 6-0.
Alderman Carl Ankenbrand said that officer candidates Brodee Herman and Brant Ramos had passed the POWER test, prequalifying them for the Police Training Institute classes from Sept. 12 to mid-December.
Alderman Kyle Richards noted that a waterfall had been donated to be placed in McFerren Park.
The council heard that Kathy Murphy and Ron Ponto volunteered for the Citizens Advisory Committee, filling the 19 member requirement.
Mayor Jeff Wise informed the council that the new city attorney Steve Miller was working with the former city attorney Dave Wesner and would begin attending council meeting in September.
The next Hoopeston City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.
