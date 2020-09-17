DANVILLE — The northwest sanitary service area reconstruction project the Danville City Council approved then rejected a contract for last year due to a delay in loan funding, has been approved with a different contractor and a slightly increased cost.
The city council voted 11-0 Tuesday night, with three aldermen absent, to approve a $6.35 million contract with Stark Excavating Inc. and a $735,000 professional services agreement with Hanson Professional Services Inc. for construction engineering for the northwest sanitary sewer project, and budget amendment in the storm and sanitary sewer fund.
Stark was the lower of two bids. Cross Construction’s bid was $7.49 million.
In June 2019, aldermen rejected a $6.2 million contract with Cross Construction for the project. At that time, the city didn’t have an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency loan for the project.
“This is the large sanitary sewer reconstruction project that’s basically Denmark Road, Chateau Estates, impacts Denvale West and Denvale sewers, serving them basically. It’s the project that’s been in the works for many, many years,” City Engineer Sam Cole told aldermen.
Cole said they received bids and negotiated the construction engineering services.
“The good news is that both the construction bid and the estimated construction engineering costs are below what we had originally estimated,” he said. “Things are looking good on that front.”
Estimates had been at about $7.5 million for construction. The project includes renovating two existing lift stations, decommissioning an existing lift station, constructing a new lift station with a control building and rerouting sanitary force mains and gravity sewers.
The city was going to borrow up to $9.3 million through the IEPA, which included extra cost contingencies and design and construction engineering, with a potential partial loan forgiveness. The city will repay the loan from its storm and sanitary sewer fund.
The budget amendment transfers $1 million from storm and sanitary sewer fund reserves to pay for loan eligible improvements, to be reimbursed by the loan. Work ineligible for payment through the loan will be paid from the city’s infrastructure development budget.
Cole said the IEPA is finalizing the loan agreement. Once the loan document comes through, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. has received council approval to execute the agreement to start the project.
Williams said the project is much needed.
Cole said the project has a timeframe of 340 calendar days of work from the date of contract execution, which could be in another couple weeks.
He said they expect the project to start this year and wrap up by early fall 2021.
The road piece of the project is expected to be bid in January, with construction hopefully finishing also in 2021.
Cole, however, said the road improvements timeline still is in limbo on how quickly the sewer project starts.
“We’re hopeful that we can make it all happen in 2021, (but) by no means is that a guarantee at this point,” Cole said.
He also said Denmark Road is expected to be open with one lane, with temporary signals, through about 99 percent of the roadway work. There may be a couple of days that won’t be feasible, he added.
Roadway work includes: realignment of Old Ottawa Road between Rue Bienville and Denmark, intersection improvements, reconstruction of the road to include curb and gutter and sidewalk, widening along Denmark Road for a sidewalk and bike lanes, sidewalk construction and pedestrian bridge construction.
In other business Tuesday, the city council approved a contract with CRIS Rural Mass Transit for ADA paratransit service; a Federal Transit Administration public transportation agency safety plan for Danville Mass Transit; and a $71,723 contract with Hudson Insurance Co. for fleet liability insurance for DMT.
Williams said the city saved another $8,000 to $9,000 thanks to the DMT drivers and staff for being safe so the insurance rate could go down a little.
Also, the council approved: appointing Doug Knapp to the Danville Public Building Commission; authorizing disposal of a 2009 inoperable automated garbage truck for scrap after firefighters use it for extrication and rescue training; authorizing application for $250,000 in Illinois Housing Development Authority funding to demolish abandoned properties in the city, with the East Main Street corridor again serving as a target area; a memorandum of understanding with ONI Risk Partners for online benefits system; and authorizing a $130,000 budget amendment and amending the plan for Community Development Block Grant funds.
Laura Lee Fellowship House, serving low- to moderate-income residents, has submitted a facilities funding request for CDBG funds. The city has helped the Danville Rescue Mission and downtown women’s shelter with maintenance on their buildings.
